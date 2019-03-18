Money Marketing
The Wells Street Journal: The name game and the price of quality

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

What’s in a name?
WSJ often wonders what sort of weird and wonderful Freedom of Information Act requests the FCA must receive.

A request on the regulator’s website asks: “I would like to know how and by whom a name for an investigation is given or arrived at. What are the criteria for coming up with a specific name?” While the FCA once named investigations at random from a list “based on” UK towns and cities, they have been named after cities and towns in the US since 2017. The intelligence department in the FCA’s enforcement and market oversight division ensures the name has not been used by another investigation. The division is abbreviated to emo, a term which can also refer to a subculture that is complex and emotional.

This correspondent remembers discussing it with a friend, only to discover the friend’s mother had berated them over the discussion, saying they “were not very nice about their new friend Emo”. Another case of mistaken identity…

Putting a price on quality
WSJ has heard about and read some truly astonishing requirements from keynote speakers over the years – none more controversial and interesting than what they require in payment. After attending the Science of Retirement Conference last week, one WSJ correspondent did some research into its keynote speaker, American author and coach Nick Murray, who delivered an impressive presentation on stage.

Murray’s website states that he charges $10,000 (£7,600) for a keynote speech of up to 75 minutes.  Murray also does conference calls of 30 minutes, including an additional Q&A of half an hour, for $5,000.

The pinnacle of this tale is a list of “no-nos” for Murray, one of which is speaking after dinner. He does not speak when attendees have been supplied alcohol, or when anyone is eating. He will speak “only when waitstaff have stopped moving”. Murray also does not fly on commuter aircraft. WSJ hopes to have the luxury to write such rules about the circumstances under which this column will be written.

Out of context

‘Drink less but party more’

Tilney’s Ann-Marie Atkins on what to tell your 25-year-old self

‘She said she was put off by the suited and booted’

Money Honey’s Jane Hodges recalls hearing how a female client prefers to go to female advisers

‘I go to Ibiza every year for my holidays’

Tech & Tech’s Kim North on looking younger than her age

‘They don’t even say thank you anymore…’

An adviser suggests their discretionary fund manager is taking new business for granted

Separated at birth

English actress Claire King

St James’s Place Wealth Management company secretary Liz Kelly
