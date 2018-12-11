Money Marketing
The Wells Street Journal: Feline friends and Sipp swap

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Fussy financial felines 

With the average salary for financial advisers continuing to grow, one has to wonder what privileges immediate family members are able to enjoy. Perhaps most important to the families that own them are cats.

Thanks to Twitter, WSJ can now report that life as the furry friends of Yellowtail Financial Planning’s Dennis Hall is fairly excellent.

WSJ loves an adviser who tweets updates from their pets’ lives and has in fact seen Hall’s cats living it up on more than one occasion.

This week, a tweet revealed the felines were fed “organic wildebeest from the plains of the Maasai Mara” in Kenya.

It would appear the Yellowtails were disdainful when presented with dinner, however, opting instead for regular chicken in gravy. Typical cat behaviour, but WSJ thinks either option sounds better than regular biscuits!

It’s raining Sipps!

If any women have ever wondered how to tell the difference between a man and a Sipp, Satis’s David Hearne has the answer.

This tweet was perhaps WSJ’s favourite of the week:

“Ladies, if he:

  • Doesn’t return your call
  • Never retweets you
  • Won’t introduce you to his parents
  • Restricts what you can invest in
  • Produces a report on your performance
  • Charges you an annual fee

He’s not your man, he’s a Sipp.”

WSJ is hoping to see a return tweet covering when one may suspect something is a Sipp when in fact it is a man.

Out of context

“Didn’t God, until recently, think that women shouldn’t tell us what God thinks?”
Town Close Financial Planning’s Jeremy Askew on the fluid nature of religion

“Tinned and dried food on the shopping list this week…”
Adviser James Tarry responds to reading Merian Global Investors UK head Richard Buxton’s recent column in Money Marketing 

“You don’t need upper body strength to open a stocks and shares Isa.”
Boring Money’s Holly Mackay sets the record straight on gender issues in investment management 

Separated at birth

Invesco chief investment officer
Nick Mustoe
Scottish TV presenter Andrew Marr

Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

