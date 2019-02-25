Money Marketing
View more on these topics

The Wells Street Journal: Burrito Bonds and Brexit pizzas

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Hungry for a deal 
WSJ well knows there are more than a few strange investment propositions in the market and has heard it all – from storage sheds, to land mines, stamps and even clean air.

Last week, WSJ was amused to see an email from former IFA Harry Katz flagging a supposedly lucrative opportunity in bonds. The email in question advertised investing in the newly launched Burrito Bond from Mexican takeaway restaurant, Chilango. The bond promises 8 per cent interest per year, with a four-year maturity, and with a minimum £500 investment. The deal also allows investors free food at Chilango for four years.

WSJ is interested in burritos, especially free ones, but is admittedly less intrigued by bonds invested by a fast food chain.

Brexit hard to digest
With just over a month until Brexit, the fine line between humour and panic is getting increasingly thinner.

WSJ personally finds jokes to be the best coping mechanism and brings a story for readers all the way from Venice this week.

Twitter has revealed that a pizza restaurant in the waterside Italian city has added a “Brexit pizza” to its menu. The pizza is aptly advertised as “coming with everything but actually coming with nothing – expensive and also hard to digest”.

The pizza is the most expensive on the restaurant’s menu board at €13 (£11.30).

Other tweeters also chimed in to the conversation with their own favourite Brexit food finds, including a Brexit burger made up of just patty and bun, and a “Brexit breakfast” of tap water and stale bread.

Out of context

‘Sounds more like an oil-filled radiator’

MM columnist Nic Cicutti objects to the sound of the adviser trade body Pimfa’s name

‘Wading through a bog as thick as porridge…’

MM’s frequent site commentator DH knows how advisers feel about regulation

‘It’s a way of announcing your ability to make poor life choices without opening your mouth’

Financial planner Tom Ham isn’t a fan of face tattoos

‘Roses are red, Valentine’s an invention, Shun flowers and chocolate, Toss money in a pension!’

Hargreaves Lansdown’s Tom McPhail has his say on Valentine’s Day

Separated at birth

Branko Ltd senior consultant David Thompson
Ex-Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger

Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

Recommended
1

Pension credit changes ‘a disgrace’ says MP

An MP has called the government’s plans to change the pension credit system a “backward step” and a “disgrace”. In January the government announced it will limit access to pension credits for couples from May this year. It has decided that pension credits will, from now on, only be available to couples where both partners have […]
1

Danby Bloch: Planning for the 100-year life

The chances of living to 100 are increasing and this has important implications for financial planning The other day, I was idly wondering how long I was likely to live – and the implications for my work, finances and family life. What prompted this terminal thinking was reading a book on holiday called The 100-Year […]
3

Are DFMs interpreting risk ratings correctly?

Money Marketing takes a look at the role advisers should play to help DFMs build suitable discretionary portfolios With an ever-greater regulatory focus on taking the right risk for the right client, eyes are turning to how discretionary fund managers actually turn an adviser’s fact-find into an investment portfolio. Last year, the FCA looked at […]
1

Novia and Just launch guaranteed income plan within Sipp

Just Group has teamed up with Novia to launch a guaranteed income proposition within a Sipp wrapper on Novia’s platform. The guaranteed income solution is designed specifically for the platform, enabling an adviser to implement a flexible investment strategy within the Sipp. The technology has been designed by Spire Platform Solutions and enables advisers using […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA holding £2.5m unclaimed compensation for land banking scam

The FCA is holding £2.5m in funds relating to a land banking scheme but the majority of investors owed compensation money have not come forward. A total of 870 investors placed £32.8m into unauthorised collective investment schemes operated from a company marketed as Countrywide Land Holdings between 2005 and 2010. The watchdog has now received […]
1

Malcolm McLean: Simpler pension tax relief is only fair

Pension tax allowances have created a complicated system that is not working in the interests of consumers Being able to get tax relief on contributions to a pension scheme is probably something that we tend to take for granted and don’t value enough. The relief provides an incentive to join a pension scheme in preference […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com