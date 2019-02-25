The Wells Street Journal: Burrito Bonds and Brexit pizzas

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Hungry for a deal

WSJ well knows there are more than a few strange investment propositions in the market and has heard it all – from storage sheds, to land mines, stamps and even clean air.

Last week, WSJ was amused to see an email from former IFA Harry Katz flagging a supposedly lucrative opportunity in bonds. The email in question advertised investing in the newly launched Burrito Bond from Mexican takeaway restaurant, Chilango. The bond promises 8 per cent interest per year, with a four-year maturity, and with a minimum £500 investment. The deal also allows investors free food at Chilango for four years.

WSJ is interested in burritos, especially free ones, but is admittedly less intrigued by bonds invested by a fast food chain.

Brexit hard to digest

With just over a month until Brexit, the fine line between humour and panic is getting increasingly thinner.

WSJ personally finds jokes to be the best coping mechanism and brings a story for readers all the way from Venice this week.

Twitter has revealed that a pizza restaurant in the waterside Italian city has added a “Brexit pizza” to its menu. The pizza is aptly advertised as “coming with everything but actually coming with nothing – expensive and also hard to digest”.

The pizza is the most expensive on the restaurant’s menu board at €13 (£11.30).

Other tweeters also chimed in to the conversation with their own favourite Brexit food finds, including a Brexit burger made up of just patty and bun, and a “Brexit breakfast” of tap water and stale bread.

Out of context

‘Sounds more like an oil-filled radiator’

MM columnist Nic Cicutti objects to the sound of the adviser trade body Pimfa’s name

‘Wading through a bog as thick as porridge…’

MM’s frequent site commentator DH knows how advisers feel about regulation

‘It’s a way of announcing your ability to make poor life choices without opening your mouth’

Financial planner Tom Ham isn’t a fan of face tattoos

‘Roses are red, Valentine’s an invention, Shun flowers and chocolate, Toss money in a pension!’

Hargreaves Lansdown’s Tom McPhail has his say on Valentine’s Day

Separated at birth

Branko Ltd senior consultant David Thompson

Ex-Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger

Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.