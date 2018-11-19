Money Marketing
The Wells Street Journal: Brexit Monopoly and teen dreams

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

A game of Brexit Monopoly
Last week, in a foreign policy speech, Theresa May said Brexit negotiations were in their “endgame”. WSJ thinks this is highly unlikely, having heard that not even a quarter of European law has been rolled over yet.

Wingate Financial Planning’s Alistair Cunningham took to Twitter to query May’s phrasing, saying: “Maybe it’s like one of those Christmas games of Monopoly, where there’s only two players left each with thousands of pounds, and they alternate between landing on each other’s big hotels?”

Although Brexit may be a mess, WSJ correspondents know their Monopoly situation is not. Located in the bustling heart of Oxford Circus and not far from Mayfair, WSJ likes to think of itself as the most important of big hotels on the Monopoly board.

Living the teenage dream
After WSJ stumbled across a photo of a very young Graham Bentley from Gbi2 earlier this year, its correspondents have been on the lookout for more tales and evidence of what financial services execs were up to in their early days.

This week, WSJ came across a story from the Lang Cat’s Steve Nelson about Christmas memories. While reading the touching tale, WSJ was sidetracked by news Nelson had been a member of the maths club in school. Maths club, described well in movies as “social suicide”, seemed to fit well with Nelson’s description of his teenage self: “Hormonal, introverted and unpopular.”

WSJ feels its Lang Cat mate has made up for it in adulthood though, and is keen to see who will be next to share their secrets.

Out of context

‘Banana. Versatile, comes with an easy-to-remove carrying case; capable of being smoothified, built-in ripeness indicator’

Curtis Banks communications manager Greg Kingston answers the age-old “what is your favourite fruit?” question from Cervello Financial’s Chris Daems

‘I’d rather punch someone than give them a hug’

A provider marketing boss on making sure their press statements get through

‘This audience has successfully used medical triage to categorise the 10 examples of dead or injured people on your sheets correctly’

Dr Kate Prior showing how to use triage at The Pension Debate III in London

Separated at birth

 

Canada Life marketing director Paul Avis

Have I Got News For You captain Ian Hislop
Suggestions to @mm_wsj.

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Steven Nelson 19th November 2018 at 9:19 pm

    I’m still unpopular

