The Wells Street Journal: Awards reactions and comedy capers

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page here on Wells Street

Working a tough crowd

WSJ’s correspondents felt apprehensive for comedian Hal Cruttenden last week as he took to the stage at the Money Marketing Awards.

While generally a kind bunch, it is a well-known fact that a crowd of financial services workers is tricky both to hold the attention of, and keep amused. Cruttenden’s choice of playing off Northern Ireland against the rest of the UK seemed to be taken in good humor by those who had traveled to London for the occasion.

Attendees from Scotland, however were notably less-pleased at the barrage of kilt-themed jokes that peppered the evening. Fast forward several hours and many drinks later and WSJ is pleased to report nationals from all corners of the UK were to be found getting on indubitably well on the Awards’ fair ground rides.

The caption reaction award…



One of the key highlights after any big event is jumping online to see the photographic evidence of what transpired. Such was true after the Money Marketing Awards last week, and WSJ was particularly amused at a caption competition started by Wingate Financial Planning’s Alistair Cunningham.

The photo of Alexander House Financial Service’s Nick Kelly, EA Financial Solutions’ Minesh Patel, and WSJ’s own Maria Merricks speaks for itself.

Yellowtail Financial Planning’s Dennis Hall believes the trio were plotting to dance the charleston later in the evening, while Money Marketing editor Justin Cash opted for “How long is that suitability report?!”

This WSJ correspondent, who shared a table with the three, would place money on the discussion having been a comparison of the vastly different sizes of the two entree options.

Out of Context

I’d love to train them up in my image

Susan Hill of Susan Hill Financial Planning has a vision for recruiting graduates

Don’t these all sound like failed Apprentice candidates?

Comedian Hal Cruttenden remarks on the catchy names of Money Marketing Awards candidates

I wanted to book DJ Bobby Bangers!

Informed Choice’s Martin Bamford provides an insight into the most important planning considerations at finance events