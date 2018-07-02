Money Marketing
View more on these topics

The Wells Street Journal: Awards reactions and comedy capers

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page here on Wells Street

By

Working a tough crowd

WSJ’s correspondents felt apprehensive for comedian Hal Cruttenden last week as he took to the stage at the Money Marketing Awards.

While generally a kind bunch, it is a well-known fact that a crowd of financial services workers is tricky both to hold the attention of, and keep amused. Cruttenden’s choice of playing off Northern Ireland against the rest of the UK seemed to be taken in good humor by those who had traveled to London for the occasion.

Attendees from Scotland, however were notably less-pleased at the barrage of kilt-themed jokes that peppered the evening. Fast forward several hours and many drinks later and WSJ is pleased to report nationals from all corners of the UK were to be found getting on indubitably well on the Awards’ fair ground rides.

image001The caption reaction award…

One of the key highlights after any big event is jumping online to see the photographic evidence of what transpired. Such was true after the Money Marketing Awards last week, and WSJ was particularly amused at a caption competition started by Wingate Financial Planning’s Alistair Cunningham.

The photo of Alexander House Financial Service’s Nick Kelly, EA Financial Solutions’ Minesh Patel, and WSJ’s own Maria Merricks speaks for itself.

Yellowtail Financial Planning’s Dennis Hall believes the trio were plotting to dance the charleston later in the evening, while Money Marketing editor Justin Cash opted for “How long is that suitability report?!”

This WSJ correspondent, who shared a table with the three, would place money on the discussion having been a comparison of the vastly different sizes of the two entree options.

Out of Context

I’d love to train them up in my image

Susan Hill of Susan Hill Financial Planning has a vision for recruiting graduates

Don’t these all sound like failed Apprentice candidates?

Comedian Hal Cruttenden remarks on the catchy names of Money Marketing Awards candidates

I wanted to book DJ Bobby Bangers!

Informed Choice’s Martin Bamford provides an insight into the most important planning considerations at finance events

Recommended

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]
1

Who were the winners at the Money Marketing Awards?

Addidi Wealth and Informed Financial Planning were among the top advice firm winners at last night’s Money Marketing Awards. Leading lights of the profession gathered in London for the glamorous ceremony hosted by comedian Hal Cruttenden. The Money Marketing Awards recognise those who have reached the top of their fields, from investment and retirement advice […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpg

Lighthouse renews deal with 140,000-member union

National IFA Lighthouse Group has renewed its deal to give advice to the members of union Prospect for another three years. Prospect has 142,000 members and Lighthouse will give retirement, mortgage and investment advice. Lighthouse also has affinity deals with Unison, BA Clubs, Fostertalk and the Royal College of Nursing. Lighthouse signs advice deal with […]

Court ruling opens banks up to £18bn in PPI payouts

A court ruling could result in banks paying up to £18bn in compensation to customers missold payment protection insurance. The Financial Times reports on a Manchester County Court hearing in June where the judge decided a couple was entitled to get all of the 76 per cent commission they paid back in compensation. The FCA […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com