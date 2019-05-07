Money Marketing
The Wells Street Journal: AI bots and animated crabs

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

AI bots ready to rock
Of all the genres of music, WSJ can think of one in particular it would hope not to hear too much of: death metal. For those that feel differently, however, artificial intelligence is being channelled into creating a constant stream of such songs.

While AI is apparently not being channelled into building the latest platform technology or online operating system for advisers, it seems plenty is being used to generate an endless barrage of death metal music, which will play on YouTube for 24 hours a day. The Daily Mail reports that two American programmers want to create a model for producing heavy metal in a similar way to how streams of classical music have been made by bots in the past.

Their AI band, Dadabots, is now celebrating the release of a 10th album in two years. WSJ wonders whether robots might replace all musicians soon if they cannot deliver at a rate of five studio albums a year…

Advice from Crazy Joe
WSJ has long struggled to find more than a select few fictional financial advisers in film and television. It was therefore most unexpected to be reminded that 2004 animated classic Shark Tale does, in fact, feature an aspiring financial adviser in the form of homeless hermit crab Crazy Joe.

Joe is a friend of the film’s lead, a bluestreak cleaner wrasse called Oscar, voiced by Will Smith.

When Oscar shoots to fame in his reef for supposedly slaying a shark to protect other fish, Crazy Joe assures him he will need a financial adviser to manage his new-found fortune. While this offer is mostly brushed off by Oscar, Crazy Joe continues to announce himself as a financial adviser, including in some indecipherable ramblings during the end credits.

WSJ is not sure the appropriation of a slightly mad hermit crab is the best one for the industry. Given Oscar ultimately loses his fortune, it is raising awareness though, right?

Out of context

‘Is there a better dynamic pricing model?’

Satis Asset Management’s David Hearne notes that the reduced price of chocolate eggs post-Easter is effectively the same as their original price

‘Without thinking, I popped the tablet in and…well, the whole place is a mess!’

Dennis Hall of Yellowtail Financial Planning notes effervescent vitamin tablets and sparkling water make for a problematic combination

‘It’s not a downright dumb show’

Appleton Gerrard’s Kusal Ariyawansa enjoys people tweeting about all the jobs they have held more than the popular 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge

Separated at birth

Hargreaves Lansdown chief executive officer Christopher Hill

English actor Neil Dudgeon
Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

