The Money Marketing FCA Tracker

Money Marketing's digital wizards have pulled together a feed of all the latest news from the FCA's website.

  • Policy development update
    The policy development update provides some information on our recent and upcoming publications but should not be regarded as comprehensive. We usually update this page on the first Friday of each month – this version is current as of 1 June 2018.
  • GG Financial / Gunnar Grieshofer (clone of EEA authorised firm)
    Fraudsters are using the details of firms we authorise to try to convince people that they work for a genuine, authorised firm. Find out more about this 'clone firm'.
  • Holzmann Friedrich (clone of FCA authorised firm)
    Fraudsters are using the details of firms we authorise to try to convince people that they work for a genuine, authorised firm. Find out more about this 'clone firm'.
  • FCA publishes outcome of high-cost credit review
    The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced new proposals designed to protect millions of people who use overdrafts and high-cost credit.
  • VBM Capital Partners (clone of EEA authorised firm)
    Fraudsters are using the details of firms we authorise to try to convince people that they work for a genuine, authorised firm. Find out more about this 'clone firm'.
  • Escrow Global (clone of FCA authorised firm)
    Fraudsters are using the details of firms we authorise to try to convince people that they work for a genuine, authorised firm. Find out more about this 'clone firm'.
  • ISGXchange
    We believe this firm has been providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorisation. Find out why to be especially wary of dealing with this unauthorised firm and how to protect yourself from scammers.
  • Information for customers of Beaufort Securities Limited (BSL) and Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Limited (BACSL)
    Information on what you should do if you were a customer of the firms.
  • Get Financial
    We believe this firm has been providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorisation. Find out why to be especially wary of dealing with this unauthorised firm and how to protect yourself from scammers.
  • Golden Markets
    We believe this firm has been providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorisation. Find out why to be especially wary of dealing with this unauthorised firm and how to protect yourself from scammers.

14

Former FSA chief Sants to chair new guidance body

﻿﻿ Former Financial Services Authority chief executive Hector Sants has scooped the prized role of chairing the Government’s new single financial guidance body. While no public announcement has been made, Sants is listed as chair in government vacancy listings for further non-executive directors at the organisation, which will merge the Money Advice Service, The Pensions […]

FCA building FCA fees

FCA working group struggles with template for asset classes

There is continued disagreement surrounding asset class within a FCA cost disclosure template, minutes from the institutional disclosure working group meeting shows. While members were in agreement that “significant progress” has been made in recent weeks, there are still issues relating to certain asset classes including the question of purchases and sales for FX and […]
6

Introducer slammed again over ‘guaranteed’ return promises

An unregulated introducer has come under fire again for repeatedly promising “guaranteed” returns on investments. Money Marketing reported on promotions from Success Investment Group last year that “assured” returns of 10 per cent on investments in care home rooms. Since then, Money Marketing has noted at least two further promises of “guaranteed” returns on a number […]

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Adviser to compensate over Lifetime Sipp Harlequin investment

Advice firm Lansdown Place Financial Management must compensate a client who complained about the transfer of their pension into a Harlequin fund through a Lifetime Company Sipp. A Financial Ombudsman Service ruling says Lansdown Place should not have processed the transfer into the unregulated investment. In 2012, Mr T invested £30,000 of his Sipp into Harlequin […]
3

Scott Gallacher: Compliance processes can harm clients

I  am convinced the government sees regulation as a great, free solution to each and every one of the world’s problems. And, to be fair, from its perspective it probably is: simply create some rules or, better still, a regulatory authority to oversee some aspect of business, have businesses pay for it via levies and, […]

