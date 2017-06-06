Money Marketing

View more on these topics

The Merchants Trust

Simon Gergel, portfolio manager, The Merchants Trust, Allianz Global Investors, discusses the aim and objective of the fund, what challenges there are in running a concentrated portfolio, where to find the most value in equity markets and how the portfolio is currently positioned.

Most Read

Recommended

Bellamy-David-2012-700x450.jpg
48

SJP under fire again over charges and exit fees

Clients of St James’s Place have attacked the firm over what they say is an opaque charging structure and punitive levels of exit fees. The Sunday Times was asked to examine what retired solicitor Arnold Rosen had been charged by SJP between 2009 and 2015 after Rosen could not work out the level of charges […]

China’s economic bounce may already be over

By Mike Riddell (17 May 2016) Most people would explain the rally in global risky assets since mid-February as being primarily down to the spectacular volte-face from the Federal Reserve, where Janet Yellen (and others) dramatically toned down their narrative that the Fed would be hiking rates as many as four times in 2016. This explanation […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

Financial Consultant

Nationwide Opportunities - Basic Salary - £44,500, realistic OTE circa £73,000

Independent Financial Adviser

Lincolnshire / East Yorkshire (DN31 1LW) - Competitive (depending on experience) + performance related bonus structure in place

Comments

    Leave a comment