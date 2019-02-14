Money Marketing
The future of DFMs: Expert panel debates

Earlier this week, Money Marketing hosted a live debate on how to outsource investment management while keeping clients at the heart of your advice business.

Our expert panel, including Gbi2’s Graham Bentley, Signpost Financial Planning’s Nigel McTear and investment managers from Charles Stanley, discussed how advisers can keep control over their relationships and how DFMs can work with IFAs to hit upon bespoke solutions.

Catch up on the debate below:

Money Marketing will soon launch a one-stop shop for outsourced investment insight, research and analysis, The DFM Centre. If you’re a DFM or fund provider and want to be listed, contact Piers Johnson on piers.johnson@centaurmedia.com

12

Adviser put into default over DB transfers raises money for appeal

A financial adviser whose firm was put into default after the FCA removed its defined benefit transfer permissions is crowdfunding to support a legal challenge. Shropshire-based Financial Page was formally declared in default in April 2017, alongside Merseyside firm Henderson Carter Associates. The two advice firms both had an appointed representative relationship with London-based lead generator […]

Can family office models help bridge advice gap for IFAs?

Confronting the darkest topics seems to be the way forward as financial advisers try to tackle the intergenerational gap Financial advisers should draw on aspects from traditional family office models to help hold on to clients across generations, leading advice market experts have said. By smoothing clients’ intergenerational wealth transfer, advisers can secure their clients’ […]

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Paul-Lewis-grey
27

Paul Lewis: Scrap National Insurance contributions

Is it time to scrap the National Insurance fund? Despite its name, it is not a fund and it is not insurance, though a fiction is carefully woven around it to make it appear as if it is both. Its very name is misleading. The word “fund” makes people think of a pot of money […]

Energy efficiency and secured commercial property bonds

Zilla Chan, Senior Credit Analyst and Matthew Franklin, Credit Analyst present our latest research article focusing on energy efficiency and secured commercial property bonds. With the introduction of new Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) regulation the analysts have taken the lead in corresponding with a range of issuers on the new regulation. Read the full […]

3

Half a million expats miss out on triple-lock pensions

More than 500,000 recipients of the UK state pension living abroad do not benefit from the triple-lock, the Department for Work and Pensions has said. The triple lock, introduced by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government, increases the state pension payments each year by the highest of average earnings, CPI inflation or 2.5 per […]

Death of protection commissions, new titles and no fee flexibility: What Australia’s Royal Commission has ruled for advisers

What Australia’s Royal Commission has told advisers down under After 14 months of investigation, the final report from the Australian government’s Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry was tabled in parliament last week. The 1,000-page document includes 24 recommendations for Australia’s corporate and prudential regulators to tackle misconduct better. […]

