The FCA’s 24 questions to advisers on RDR and FAMR

The regulator has today documented its concerns for the advice industry and outlined its long-awaited call for input to assess the effectiveness of its most significant rules and regulations.

Reviews of the Retail Distribution Review and the Financial Advice Market Review will be conducted jointly with the Treasury and under the FCA’s appeal to investigate ongoing concerns in the advice market.

The call for input will consider whether the initiatives for customer protection and best practice outlined by the RDR and FAMR have been successful in achieving their initial objectives.

Twenty-four questions relating to the effective functioning of the industry (included below) have been presented.

The FCA says: “Consumers can struggle to assess the cost of advice and may overpay for services which they do not need. We have some concerns that, in particular parts of the industry, there may be problems with conflicts of interest, poor treatment of consumers and misleading or conducing communications.

“The market is dynamic and has evolved considerably since initiatives were introduced. We will therefore assess the market to consider whether it is meeting consumer needs now and will do so in the future.”

The regulator published its first post-implementation review of the RDR five years ago, concluding there was proof that advisers were actively raising their levels of qualification and that product bias and charges had been reduced.

The implementation also found that quality of advice had improved but cost of advice, and subsequently the advice gap, had risen considerably.

The FAMR’s initial review came in 2016 and included 28 recommendations for the FCA and the Treasury.

It was met with mixed reviews by the industry, with many stating it had failed to directly identify the industry’s grittiest issues.

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron says: “There has been disappointingly little practical change and no real sign of the advice gap reducing. The emphasis now needs to return to facilitating more people receiving advice.

“FAMR recommendations were also designed to make advice more accessible through the workplace, however employers continue to struggle to understand what they can and can’t offer without crossing into regulated advice.”

The regulator now says its specific focus for the full review of the market will be to reassess consumers wants, and to decipher upcoming market trends that could affect “future development of advice and guidance services.”

The future of robo-advice is highlighted in the questions, with the FCA asking for views on whether current regulation supports its development and whether it can be improved.

FCA executive director of strategy and competition Christopher Woolard says: “The aim of the RDR and FAMR was to help the market develop the right advice or guidance service consumers need to make those directions.

“It’s important that our work looks ahead to see how we ensure that this important sector works well in the future.”

The call for input is open for feedback until 3 June and a final report on findings is expected later this year.

The FCA says: “Over the course of 2019, we will conduct research with the industry and consumers to gather data to inform our work.

“If we identify problems in the market, or ways to improve advice or guidance services, we will consider how best to intervene.”