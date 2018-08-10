Money Marketing
The evolution of Vanguard Adviser’s Alpha: from portfolios to people

pov 058Relationship management is the path to client satisfaction. In this paper, Vanguard Investment Strategy Group explores how advisers can differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Read the full article, and also find out about our upcoming symposium and workshops.

Legal & General IM accused of compliance failures

Legal and General Investment Management has come under fire from at least three whistleblowers who claim compliance failures have put its clients at risk, according to reports. According to the Financial Times, a number of employees have submitted complaints to the FCA in recent weeks focusing on the risk culture at the $1trn (£760bn) active […]
Investing for the 100-year life: How to model income in retirement

Financial planning experts have urged advisers to stay up to date with how they model income in retirement as life expectancy, health and working patterns continue to shift among the older population. In the first of our new series with Vitality as part of our Value Exchange project, we gathered specialists in cashflow planning,  behavioural […]

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Economy undeterred by Brexit clouds

Britain’s economy rebounded in the second quarter despite Brexit uncertainty according to Office for National Statistics figures published today. GDP expanded by 0.4 per cent in April to June, but on an annual basis the growth rate picked up 1.3 per cent in the second quarter. This was only a touch above a nearly six-year low […]

UK equities still well researched despite exit from EU

UK Equity funds have been the most researched in each of the past three years, FE’s latest research from its Market Intel tool shows. The tool sees which Investment Association funds and sectors advisers have been researching recently, as well as the period leading up to the EU referendum and the two years since. The […]

