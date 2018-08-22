Money Marketing
View more on these topics

The emerging markets bear market: Turkey is a symptom, not a cause

With emerging market equities officially entering bear market territory, Trevor Greetham shares his views on the situation in our latest blog piece. He explains that while Turkey is certainly a symptom of the shift, it’s not a cause.

Read the article here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Recommended
5

FCA to bill claims managers for cost of regulation

The FCA has confirmed that the cost of regulating claims management companies will fall on the firms themselves as it sets out its plans to recover fees from the sector. The watchdog has been given responsibility for regulating CMCs as of April next year, superseding the Claims Management Regulator. In a consultation paper this morning, […]

FSCS Interior 480

Four IFAs placed in default in latest FSCS list

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared nine firms default, included at least four financial advisers, in its latest list of collapsed firms. Advice firms included on the list covering July are London-based Talk Financial Solutions, Kent firm Accuro Finance Limited, Birmingham-based Ashfield Financial Planning and R W Harris Limited trading as Roger Harris and Company […]

Bestinvest spot the dog 07/14
1

Who has topped the latest Spot the Dog list?

Aberdeen Standard Investments has been named the top offender in Bestinvest’s latest Spot the Dog report of underperforming equity funds. In the first bi-annual report by Bestinvest for this year the asset management giant, which was formed after the merger between Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life last year, has four funds listed in the report […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

JP Morgan lines up 100 redundancies in asset management arm

JP Morgan could lay off around 100 employees in its asset management division, the Wall Street Journal Reports. Sources tell the paper market shifts have led to the staffing adjustments, with redundancies already in train after an internal review. The layoffs will impact a number of global offices and will be across business lines, the sources […]

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Consolidator scores 10th acquisition in a year

Consolidator AFH has continued its deal spree with the acquisition of West Sussex-based IFA firm Harvey Curtis. AFH’s deal, its tenth in its current financial year, will see it buy Harvey Curtis’ client portfolios. These will continue to be served by advisers Nigel Poole and David Clark, together with their support staff, who will also […]

Govt to publish ‘no deal’ Brexit advice

Ministers are lining up the first in a raft of documents with advice on how to handle a no deal Brexit. The initial advice to businesses and individuals will cover “hair-raising scare stories” about Brexit, ministers say. The EU has 68 “Brexit preparedness” statements that is has already issued, and while UK ministers say hitting upon […]

Comments

    Leave a comment