The emerging markets bear market: Turkey is a symptom, not a cause

With emerging market equities officially entering bear market territory, Trevor Greetham shares his views on the situation in our latest blog piece. He explains that while Turkey is certainly a symptom of the shift, it’s not a cause.

Read the article here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.