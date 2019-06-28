Money Marketing
The EM framing fallacy: Emerging market debt and the trials of a misunderstood asset class

How we frame things deeply affects how we process information and subsequently act on it. So much so that, despite convincing evidence to the contrary, it can be extremely hard to shake off a fabled preconception. It seems that once a label sticks it can be very hard to dislodge.

Emerging markets are case in point. At worst, the label conjures up a misleading picture. At best, it fails to fully capture the nuances that lie behind each constituent country and issuer. Our behavioural quirks have conspired to lead many investors to structurally underweight emerging markets, particularly when it comes to allocating to debt.

Given the positive macroeconomic backdrop, strong technical tailwind and the increasing skew towards investment grade, investors would do well to rid themselves of their long-held, and deep-rooted assumptions. Those who manage to reframe their thinking may find themselves both enlightened and surprised by the true nature of this misunderstood asset class.

To read the full article click here

LV= offers Isa access to smoothed funds

LV= has launched a new stocks and shares Isa, adding to its existing range of smoothed managed funds for advised clients. It says the funds, which have previously only been available through bond and pension products, reduce the impact of short-term market fluctuations for investors. Available only to advised clients, the new LV= Isa provides […]

Bank of England keeps base rate at 0.75%

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee has voted unanimously to keep the base rate at 0.75 per cent. The rate has stayed at this level since it was raised from 0.50 per cent in early August last year. Minutes show that the committee sees downside risks to growth as having increased in the face of […]
Aviva denies any plans for UK business split

Aviva has confirmed there are no plans to split its UK business in two parts despite talks last month of a shake-up under new chief executive Maurice Tulloch. The Financial Times reported in May that the life insurance and non-life insurance parts of the UK operation could be split in a bid to re-energise the […]

Mifid II cost and charges reporting will cost platforms business, research says

Financial advisers believe that wealth managers and platform providers will start to lose business as clients become more aware of costs and charges following the introduction of Mifid II reporting standards. One in three financial advisers expect clients to switch investment solution/provider in the future because of disclosure regulations, according to a new research paper […]

AFH eyes £20m fund raise to push acquisition spree

Advice firm consolidator AFH is looking to raise £20m through the conditional placing of convertible unsecure loan stock, Money Marketing understands. The firm, which operates financial advice, discretionary management and platform services, is one of the most active IFA consolidators in the market. More than 20 acquisitions have been made since the start of 2018, including the […]

FCA appoints Zurich UK chief to Practitioner Panel

Zurich UK boss Tulsi Naidu is set to take over as head of one of the FCA’s oversight panels. Naidu will lead the FCA Practitioner Panel from 1 August, succeeding Fidelity International chief executive Anne Richards in the post. The panel is one of a number of independent statutory groups charged with oversight and consultation […]

