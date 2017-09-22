Money Marketing

View more on these topics

The best of both worlds

Business Development Manager Kim Nelson and Lead MPS Manager Steven Rooke discuss the direction of traffic towards investment solutions in the adviser market and the increased use of models as a complete client investment solution in an adviser’s business.

They then discuss the active/passive debate, looking at both the history, investment process and implementation considerations required for blending active managers with different investment styles and utilising both active and passive Investments and how they fit within a multi-asset portfolio.

Learning outcomes

  • Understand where models can be used as a client solution in an advisers’ businesses
  • Understand the investment process behind the Cazenove Capital range of models
  • Understand the differentials and key factors when using active or active/passive models as a client solution.

Recommended

3

Why clients need to know about adviser charging

While autonomy and freedom of choice are critical to our wellbeing, there is a glitch: namely, our freedom to choose that which is not in the interest of our wellbeing. Hence the value in strong and clear advice. Back in the Garden of Eden, God pointed out the risks involved in investing in apples, given […]

FCA building FCA fees

FCA warns of fraudulent Rathbones clone firm

The FCA has warned consumers a clone firm of Rathbones Investment Management which has been operating under the name of “Rathbones Brothers”. According to the FCA, fraudsters are using or giving out the details under the name of the UK wealth manager  with a false email, website and phone number. The FCA warns that scammers may […]

House-Dice-Coin-Symbolising-Risk-in-Mortgage-Market-700.jpg
9

Sesame to compensate over unregulated property investment dispute

Sesame must pay compensation after a complaint involving one of its advisers and an investment in an unregulated property scheme. The client, Mrs H, complained the advice from the adviser at Echo Financial Planning, which was an appointed representative of Sesame until 2014, was unsuitable. As a Financial Ombudsman Service decision explains, in 2012, Mrs […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

fee template

Asset managers brace for fee template as FCA unveils plans

A new FCA committee has set the timeline for its fee template for asset managers as it publishes details of how it will go about its analysis. Money Marketing earlier this week the disclosure working group set up by the FCA following its final report into the asset management industry was about to set out the objectives […]

Lee Robertson: Balancing client needs with company standards

 I caught up with some industry friends for a couple of drinks the other week. Nothing new there, those of you who know me might say. Over evening drinks the three of us, who are all engaged, compliant business principals, sat and chatted through the issues we are all currently facing.  Recruiting and retaining quality […]

1

Brexit: Govt tells City it plans to break with EU regulation

The Government has outlined plans for post Brexit financial services regulation in the UK to ultimately diverge from the European Union. Brexit secretary David Davis met with City leaders last week at Chevening, foreign secretary Boris Johnson’s country residence, the Financial Times reports. Davis told a breakout session for financial services that the UK would lose potential competitive gains […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow - £25,000 to £45,000 depending upon experience

Comments

    Leave a comment