The best of both worlds

Business Development Manager Kim Nelson and Lead MPS Manager Steven Rooke discuss the direction of traffic towards investment solutions in the adviser market and the increased use of models as a complete client investment solution in an adviser’s business.
They then discuss the active/passive debate, looking at both the history, investment process and implementation considerations required for blending active managers with different investment styles and utilising both active and passive Investments and how they fit within a multi-asset portfolio.
Learning outcomes
- Understand where models can be used as a client solution in an advisers’ businesses
- Understand the investment process behind the Cazenove Capital range of models
- Understand the differentials and key factors when using active or active/passive models as a client solution.