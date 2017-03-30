The beginning of an unrecognised bull market in emerging markets

Emerging market equities have rebounded following several years of underperformance on both an absolute and relative basis, yet most investors remain pessimistic and are significantly underweight the asset class.
- Most Popular
- Most Commented
- Most Recent
- Most Popular
- SJP under the microscope: Where does the profit come from?
- HMRC reveals extent of mothers missing out on pension rights
- Adviser ordered to pay redress after changing benchmark
- FCA could scrap and replace adviser register
- Intrinsic could prune riskier advisers from network
- FCA suitability review reveals advisers struggling with disclosure
- Aegon to move Cofunds users to new platform by end of 2017
- FCA: High charges don’t necessarily mean unsuitable advice
- Standard Life’s 1825 scales back acquisitions focus
- Senior Managers Regime will put an end to reckless advisers
- Most Commented
- Gina Miller on how trade bodies are failing over Brexit
- SJP under the microscope: Where does the profit come from?
- FCA could scrap and replace adviser register
- Adviser ordered to pay redress after changing benchmark
- Head to head: Should all platforms charge flat fees?
- Steve Webb: Pension freedoms tax take is a win for consumers and the Treasury
- Robert Reid: Cheap advisers can’t be offering value
- FCA suitability review reveals advisers struggling with disclosure
- FCA: High charges don’t necessarily mean unsuitable advice
- Do investors know when they haven’t had advice?
- Most Recent
- Pensions dashboard prototype unveiled but funding issues remain
- Stephanie Flanders: European equities deserve a leap of faith
- Government reveals Help to Buy Isa take-up figures
- Aegon to move Cofunds users to new platform by end of 2017
- Royal London says ‘Ascentric is not for sale’
- FCA fines investment banker for sharing confidential client information
- SJP under the microscope: Where does the profit come from?
- The long, patient wait for FCA answers on suitability
- Apfa: Consumers shouldn’t get more FSCS protection
- Royal London takes £44m platform upgrade hit as profits jump