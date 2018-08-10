Money Marketing
The Advice Advantage: What your clients want

AOADemand for financial advice is growing, but what clients want is changing both rapidly and significantly.

In this webinar, Leo Schulz, senior investment writer, speaks to Garrett Harbron, senior investment strategist, about the way turnkey investment solutions and robo-advice are transforming the way value is delivered. They also discuss emerging insights from our ongoing survey into successful adviser-client relationships of the future.

Read the full article, and also find out about our upcoming symposium and workshops.

Important information:

This information is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by, retail investors. It is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.

This article is designed for use by, and is directed only at, persons resident in the UK.

The material contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so.

The information in this article does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this article when making any investment decisions.

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of individual author and may not be representative of Vanguard Asset Management, Limited.

Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

