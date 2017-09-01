Recommended
FCA ropes in Hollywood star Schwarzenegger for PPI campaign
The FCA will push its deadline for payment protection insurance claims with a launch of a new advertising campaign today front by The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The campaign, paid for by the eighteen firms that got the most complaints between 2009 and 2015, urges customers to check on their PPI complaints before 29 August 2019. […]
Waspi slams ‘devastating’ state pension age hike as IFS says reforms saved £5.1bn
Reforms have left women £32 a week poorer, think tank finds
Bank of England stats hint at mortgage market improvement
Mortgage and remortgage approvals showed good growth in July after three flat months, according to the latest figures from the Bank of England. The Bank says there were 68,689 house purchase approvals in July, up from 65,318 in June. The figure for May was 65,574 and April 65,140. The value of the July approvals was […]
Scottish Widows calls for workplace pensions exemption for data protection rules
The workplace pensions sector should be given exemptions from tough new data protection rules to enable providers and trustees to continue to run engagement programmes designed to improve retirement outcomes says Scottish Widows. Widows argues that the new General Data Protection Regulation, which takes effect from 25 May 2018, will severely restrict providers from being […]
The investment clock: Moving up a gear
In recent years, a popular narrative about the global economy has been that it is ‘stuck in a low gear’, with central banks unable to tighten policy. As recently as a year ago, there was much talk about the pros and cons of negative interest rates. This year, however, instead of a barrage of media […]
FCA set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages
Advisers could soon have a new product to advise retirees on as the FCA is set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages to help older borrowers. The regulator says in a consultation paper that it has found a regulatory barrier to helping older borrowers with maturing interest-only mortgages and those wanting to release equity from homes […]
Robert Sinclair: FCA disappoints on Senior Managers Regime clarity
That firms have to respond to the questions set without a complete picture was always going to present a significant risk
