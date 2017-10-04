Tesco reinstates dividend but could Booker merger throw it off course?

Investment commentators welcomed Tesco’s announcement this morning that it is reinstating its dividend three years after an accounting scandal plagued the supermarket giant.

Tesco will pay a 1p interim payment and plans a further 2p dividend at the end of this financial year, which would generate a yield of 1.6 per cent on the stock’s current share price. The announcement drove Tesco shares up 2 per cent in early morning trading.

Tesco’s operating profit rose 27.3 per cent to £759m while its net debt fell from £4,352m to £3,260m. The company reported the seventh consecutive quarter of sales growth in the UK and Republic of Ireland and the group operating margin rose to 2.7 per cent from 2.2 per cent last year.

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says Tesco’s return to the register “speaks volumes about the progress the company has made” and is symbolic. However, he warns that the company’s proposed takeover of cash-and-carry group Booker looks like “a potential banana skin for management”.

“The Competition and Markets Authority is due to deliver its findings soon, and the recent plight of Palmer & Harvey, one of Tesco’s key suppliers, will serve to underline the potential knock-on effects of the deal. This is also not a takeover that is unanimously backed by shareholders, with a few big investors voicing their opposition to the transaction,” Khalaf says.

“The risk is that just as the good ship Tesco is steadying, it gets blown off course by the Booker deal. However CEO Dave Lewis will no doubt argue that in a world where Sainsbury owns Argos, and Morrisons is flirting with Amazon, he needs to push Tesco on to stay ahead of the game.”

It was also announced that Tesco will have to pay an extra £15m in pension contributions each year from April 2018, taking the contributions to £285m annually.

Ed Meier, manager of the Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, welcomes the clarity on the pension contributions, although Khalaf deems it “a thorn in the side for Tesco”.

“We see that there has been an agreement with the pension fund on future contributions, giving further visibility and confidence around future cashflows – from which we derive our dividend,” Meier says.

Khalaf says the additional £15m of annual contributions “is not as bad as it might have been” but says the company’s pension valuation has come “at an inauspicious time” due to low bond yields exacerbating the deficit.

“If the Bank of England follows through on its recent rhetoric and starts to raise interest rates, Tesco’s pension black hole could collapse, but Tesco won’t see any cash benefit for the next three years,” Khalaf says.

He adds: “Indeed, largely as a result of some whizzy changes to its financial assumptions, Tesco has seen a £3.1bn improvement in its statutory pension deficit in the last six months, yet again this yields no cash benefit to the company. C’est la vie in the madcap world of valuing future pension liabilities.”