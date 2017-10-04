Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Tesco reinstates dividend but could Booker merger throw it off course?

By

tesco.gifInvestment commentators welcomed Tesco’s announcement this morning that it is reinstating its dividend three years after an accounting scandal plagued the supermarket giant.

Tesco will pay a 1p interim payment and plans a further 2p dividend at the end of this financial year, which would generate a yield of 1.6 per cent on the stock’s current share price. The announcement drove Tesco shares up 2 per cent in early morning trading.

Tesco’s operating profit rose 27.3 per cent to £759m while its net debt fell from £4,352m to £3,260m. The company reported the seventh consecutive quarter of sales growth in the UK and Republic of Ireland and the group operating margin rose to 2.7 per cent from 2.2 per cent last year.

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says Tesco’s return to the register “speaks volumes about the progress the company has made” and is symbolic. However, he warns that the company’s proposed takeover of cash-and-carry group Booker looks like “a potential banana skin for management”.

“The Competition and Markets Authority is due to deliver its findings soon, and the recent plight of Palmer & Harvey, one of Tesco’s key suppliers, will serve to underline the potential knock-on effects of the deal. This is also not a takeover that is unanimously backed by shareholders, with a few big investors voicing their opposition to the transaction,” Khalaf says.

“The risk is that just as the good ship Tesco is steadying, it gets blown off course by the Booker deal. However CEO Dave Lewis will no doubt argue that in a world where Sainsbury owns Argos, and Morrisons is flirting with Amazon, he needs to push Tesco on to stay ahead of the game.”

It was also announced that Tesco will have to pay an extra £15m in pension contributions each year from April 2018, taking the contributions to £285m annually.

Ed Meier, manager of the Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, welcomes the clarity on the pension contributions, although Khalaf deems it “a thorn in the side for Tesco”.

“We see that there has been an agreement with the pension fund on future contributions, giving further visibility and confidence around future cashflows – from which we derive our dividend,” Meier says.

Khalaf says the additional £15m of annual contributions “is not as bad as it might have been” but says the company’s pension valuation has come “at an inauspicious time” due to low bond yields exacerbating the deficit.

“If the Bank of England follows through on its recent rhetoric and starts to raise interest rates, Tesco’s pension black hole could collapse, but Tesco won’t see any cash benefit for the next three years,” Khalaf says.

He adds: “Indeed, largely as a result of some whizzy changes to its financial assumptions, Tesco has seen a £3.1bn improvement in its statutory pension deficit in the last six months, yet again this yields no cash benefit to the company. C’est la vie in the madcap world of valuing future pension liabilities.”

Recommended

1

FCA agrees FSCS funding reform

The FCA has provisionally agreed a set of reforms to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. The regulator released a set of proposals for changing how the lifeboat fund is paid for late last year. It put a number of specific ideas out to the market from its FSCS review, including collecting data from advisers on […]

23

FCA: Only half of DB transfers rated suitable

DB transfers feel more heat from regulator as only third of product choices found suitable The FCA has released findings of an assessment of defined benefit transfer advice showing just 47 per cent were rated suitable. In an update on its work published this morning, the regulator has revealed the full scope of its work […]

Online-Shopping-Supermarket-Platform-Technology-700.jpg

Platform tech firms fight it out for client wins

Platform technology provider Bravura is not concerned about the dominance of rival FNZ in the market, saying the companies’ differing business models mean they attract different clients. In the UK advised platform market, Bravura is currently running the technology upgrades for Fidelity Fundsnetwork and Royal London-owned platform Ascentric. Nucleus also uses Bravura software. However, competitor […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Andrew Bailey BBA Conference 2012 480

FCA chief: Low interest rates are putting people off advice

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has said that low interest rates may be putting people off seeking financial advice. In a speech at Mansion House, Bailey said that the provision of advice was a “major area of attention” for the regulator, and that it was “crucial” given consumers now have more choice over what to […]

FCA cleared in Keydata compensation complaint

The FCA has been cleared in a complaint where it was criticised for not making sure clients who had invested in collapsed life settlement scheme Keydata were contacted about making a claim for compensation. The clients of the complainant were also clients of another firm – called firm X in the complaint. After a FSA […]

1

ATS executive leaves as service woes continue

Alliance Trust Savings chief operating officer Allison Fower has left the business after just eight months with the firm. ATS confirmed Fower left in August. Prior to joining ATS she spent two years as platform and proposition consultant at Prudential. At ATS Fower was responsible for operations, change, IT and proposition. Candid Financial Advice director […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment