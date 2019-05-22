Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Terry Smith steps aside from Emerging Equities trust

By

Terry Smith will step down from the Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust after five years running the vehicle.

He will carry on as chief investment officer and will offer “advice and support” to the fund’s analysts, Michael O’Brien, who will become trusts’ portfolio manager, and Sandip Patodia, who has been promoted to assistant portfolio manager.

The changes are effective from the end of month and they will include a reduction in the trust’s annual investment management fee from 1.25 per cent to 1 per cent.

Fundsmith emerging equities trust chairman Martin Bralsford says: “The promotion by Fundsmith of Michael and Sandip to portfolio manager and assistant portfolio manager reflects the prominent roles they have had for some time and is a natural progression of the team.

“The board looks forward to working more closely with Michael and Sandip with the ongoing support of Terry in his capacity as Fundsmith’s chief investment officer”.

Smith says: “I am delighted that the significant role played by Michael and Sandip in the formation of the fund and its ongoing activities is being recognised.

“The initial success of Fundsmith’s other investment trust has made me realise that my oversight as CIO, with dedicated fund managers doing the day to day work, has worked extremely well and I believe the changes we are announcing today will help deliver the long term outperformance that we seek.

“The fee reduction also brings the charges closer into line with our other funds whilst recognising the greater geographical research coverage that we have to maintain on [Emerging Equities trust].”

Both O’Brien and Patodia joined Fundsmith ahead of the launch of the Emerging Equities trust in 2014. Jonathan Imlah and Tom Boles will continue to assist as research analysts.

Recommended

Money-Cash-20-Note-Currency-GBP-700x450.jpg

Cashless society to leave more people vulnerable, MPs warn

MPs have warned that groups like the elderly and poor could be further disenfranchised by the move to a cashless society if banks are not forced to retain a physical presence. In a report released today, the Treasury select committee says that despite the rapid move towards contactless, mobile payments and online banking, a lack […]
1

Are you looking after your paraplanner?

I read quite a bit about how good paraplanners are so hard to find and retain. Over the last month I’ve been talking to quite a few paraplanners at lots of different firms. Having been a paraplanner myself in the past and knowing how I was treated, I’ve been asking these paraplanners about how they […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA building FCA fees

FCA wins case against £1m fake forex investment scam

The FCA has won a case against a £1m unauthorised investment scheme. The High Court ruled last week that Xcore Capital Limited and Jonathan Chitty had taken at least £1m from investors, but only a small amount of the investors’ money was ever used for trading. Consumers gave money to Xcore in return for a […]

Iain Anderson: The secret to successful pensions policymaking

Pensions minister Guy Opperman has been meticulously planning for the introduction of a Pensions Bill in this year’s Queen’s Speech. He has consulted extensively, laying out plans for collective defined contribution schemes, defined benefit reform and consolidation, as well as the pensions dashboard. At a time of little domestic policymaking, the pensions industry appears to […]

File image of Welders at work in steel forge

British Steel enters insolvency

British Steel is due to enter the insolvency process, a year and a half after the company’s pension scheme saga began. The move puts 5,000 jobs at risk and follows the collapse of rescue talks between parent company Greybull Capital and the government. Reuters had previously reported multiple sources saying the £30m government loan requested […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 22nd May 2019 at 10:40 am

    Wise decision on Terry’s part.

    Always wiser to sell the miners shovels than go digging yourself. His Global investments do just that.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com