Tenet’s Mike O’Brien to exit

Tenet group regulatory director Mike O’Brien is leaving the network to join employee benefits firm JLT.

O’Brien was appointed regulatory director in November, and joined Tenet in 2009 as RDR programme director.

He is moving to take up the role of quality, risk and compliance director at JLT. He will stay on at Tenet to manage the transition and while the network appoints a successor.

He says: “I am genuinely leaving for personal reasons. I saw the role at JLT, and thought it looked interesting. It suits my personal circumstances and is also quite similar to the role I’m doing at Tenet.

“After seven years, I thought it was time to do something a bit different.”