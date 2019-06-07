Tenet strikes member deal with Dynamic Planner

Tenet has signed a deal with risk profiling and software company Dynamic Planner to give its members access to its systems.

The network described the tie up as a “preferential deal” but did not disclose further commercial details.

Dynamic Planner’s research, review and risk profiling tools will be available to all appointed representatives and clients of Tenet Select, the network’s support service arm.

Tenet business development director Ben Wright says: “Dynamic Planner is recognised as the market leading service in this space. As well as offering full integration with Intelligent Office, we feel that this deal will significantly enhance our offering, helping our members deliver an efficient and accurate service, as well as enriching their end-client experience of the risk profiling, planning and annual review process.”

Distribution Technology chief executive Ben Goss says: “We are delighted to have entered into a long term partnership with Tenet and to have been selected as the default risk profiling and investment process across the Tenet brands. We are looking forward to supporting firms with Dynamic Planner and to help firms deliver great client reviews and meet Mifid II obligations”.