Tenet signs five-year contract with Intelliflo

By

Martin Greenwood Tenet 700.jpgNational network Tenet Group has signed an initial five-year contract with back office provider Intelliflo for the provision of Intelligent Office.

The Intelligent Office back office system is introduced eight years after the network developed Tenet Advantage, a front end and back office system, with Focus Solutions. It was classed at the time as a “major investment” which would give advisers access to all major platform providers.

Tenet says the new web-based business management system will allow its network of over 1,300 investment and mortgage advisers to manage their advice process effectively and flexibly.

Tenet has also appointed IT and change director, Julia Elliott, who was previously financial advice head of business change and application development at Skipton Building Society.

Another recent technology tie up at the network include was the 2017 contract with Hubwise to provide two white-labelled Hubwise platforms for members.

Tenet Group chief executive Martin Greenwood (pictured) who announced last week he is resigning from his position, says:

“Following a strategic review, we chose to partner with Intelliflo, a software provider proven in the wealth management space and investing heavily in the non-investment market.

“We wanted a system that would enable our investment and mortgage advisers to become more efficient and make their business more profitable.”

Intelliflo sales director Wenda Field comments:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Tenet to provide our Intelligent Office software to its network of advisers. Intelligent Office is a truly configurable solution for Tenet’s firms and enables them to build their own back office.”

Greenwood, who has been at Tenet Group for 19 years and at the helm of the company for eight, will be replaced by IT executive Mark Scanlon.

Budget 2018: Lifetime allowance nudges up as Hammond bucks pension tax reform rumours

The lifetime allowance for pension savings will increase slightly more than expected next year to £1,055,000, according to Budget documents published today.

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Standard Life Aberdeen continues share buyback

Standard Life Aberdeen has continued to buy back shares from investors following the sale of its life arm to Phoenix last year. A stock exchange announcement this morning shows it purchased 962,182 ordinary shares yesterday (11 February) at an average 247p. This follows daily transactions since the announcement last summer for a £175m first tranche of […]

Sipp provider has appeal against FOS granted

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has been granted permission to appeal a ruling that says it failed to vet unregulated investments for one of its clients, Money Marketing can confirm.

