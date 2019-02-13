Tenet signs five-year contract with Intelliflo

National network Tenet Group has signed an initial five-year contract with back office provider Intelliflo for the provision of Intelligent Office.

The Intelligent Office back office system is introduced eight years after the network developed Tenet Advantage, a front end and back office system, with Focus Solutions. It was classed at the time as a “major investment” which would give advisers access to all major platform providers.

Tenet says the new web-based business management system will allow its network of over 1,300 investment and mortgage advisers to manage their advice process effectively and flexibly.

Tenet has also appointed IT and change director, Julia Elliott, who was previously financial advice head of business change and application development at Skipton Building Society.

Another recent technology tie up at the network include was the 2017 contract with Hubwise to provide two white-labelled Hubwise platforms for members.

Tenet Group chief executive Martin Greenwood (pictured) who announced last week he is resigning from his position, says:

“Following a strategic review, we chose to partner with Intelliflo, a software provider proven in the wealth management space and investing heavily in the non-investment market.

“We wanted a system that would enable our investment and mortgage advisers to become more efficient and make their business more profitable.”

Intelliflo sales director Wenda Field comments:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Tenet to provide our Intelligent Office software to its network of advisers. Intelligent Office is a truly configurable solution for Tenet’s firms and enables them to build their own back office.”

Greenwood, who has been at Tenet Group for 19 years and at the helm of the company for eight, will be replaced by IT executive Mark Scanlon.