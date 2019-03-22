Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tenet says PI offering has boosted business

By
Martin Greenwood Tenet 700.jpg
Outgoing Tenet chief executive Martin Greenwood

Support service provider and network Tenet says its “competitive” professional indemnity insurance offering has helped the firm overcome a “challenging market environment” to increase revenues.

The group has posted a 13 per cent in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to £2.5m for the twelve months to 30 September 2018.

The firm’s full accounts are due to be published by Companies House shortly, but it has provided headline figures of £167.8m for turnover and £1.6m for pre-tax profit.

Investment network TenetConnect increased earnings to £0.5m – though the firm did not provide full revenue or profit figures.

Directly authorised propoisition TenetSelect increase profits before tax by £100,000 – though the firm did not provide full revenue, profit or earnings figures.

Mortgage network TenetLime saw a 26 per cent increase in turnover to £63m – though the firm did not split out its contribution to overall profits.

Outgoing Tenet chief executive Martin Greenwood say that the firm is particularly proud of how its PI offering has stood up to pressure in the defined benefit transfer market.

He says: “We are very pleased to have increased our earnings by 13 per cent in a year overshadowed by a challenging market environment. Notably, as a group, we’ve been able to respond to the increasing focus on the suitability of DB pension transfer advice and to maintain a competitive PI insurance offering in a shrinking market.”

The results say that Paragon, the group’s captive insurance company, continues to provide “stable” PI cover, and “uniquely” for the market offer lifetime run-off cover to both ex-members and current members.

Recommended

London Thames

Blackrock brand holds top spot across European asset managers

Blackrock has been named most attractive brand among European asset manager firms, according to the annual report Fund Brand 50. The study, by corporate services company Broadridge Financial Services, monitors the influence of brand on third-party fund selection. Fund Brand 50 is based on intensive interviews with nearly 900 of Europe’s most significant fund selectors, […]
1

900 advisers let go as major Australian bank exits market

One of Australia’s biggest banks, Westpac, is expecting to cut 900 full-time roles as it prepares to drop its loss-making financial advice business. This follows the nation’s 14-month long Royal Commission into misconduct in the banking, superannuation and financial services industry. Melbourne-based Viridian Advisory has struck a deal with Westpac for an undisclosed sum which […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pru reveals self-employed advice arm plans

The proposition for the self-employed arm of Prudential UK & Europe’s financial planning business has been laid out this morning. It is set to mirror that of Prudential’s wider financial planning business including Prudential’s wrappers, annuity range, protection products and investment solution. Prudential has not ruled out adding to the proposition over time however. The […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com