Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tenet profits spike but margins remain thin

By
Martin Greenwood Tenet 700.jpg
Tenet chief executive Martin Greenwood

Tenet has reported a 40 per cent increase in profit despite taking a hit on a failed employee benefits venture.

The network, which operates an investment network, a mortgage and protection network and a directly authorised support service, reported a 10 per cent increase in turnover to £168.6m.

However, margins remain thin, with profits coming in at just over £2m, partly due to “exceptional costs” after scaling back a loss-making subsidiary, The Employee Benefits Corporation Limited.

Tenet writes: “Like others, the group invested in the auto enrolment market based on the expected opportunities. With the introduction of Nest however, those prospects diminished and the decision was taken to restructure the operation whilst continuing to serve existing clients.”

Investment Uncovered: How Tenet makes its investment decisions

The firm has said it remains proud to be “one of the few groups who continue to make a success of the independent network model”, and that it still has £24.2m in cash reserves and no external debt.

Chief executive Martin Greenwood says: “It was very disappointing that the group incurred exceptional costs during the year, after taking the difficult decision to restructure a loss-making subsidiary, but our underlying profitability remains solid.”

The firm was in takeover discussions with Old Mutual-owned network Intrinsic in 2016, but talks collapsed.

Recommended

File image of a pension savings pot
3

Aegon could axe Retiready as platform placed under review

Aegon is reviewing the future of its direct-to-consumer platform Retiready, as it cements its focus on the advised platform market. Money Marketing understands one option Aegon is considering is getting rid of the Retiready brand altogether. The provider says it is reviewing what to do with Retiready and will confirm its decision later this year. […]

London-based DFM investigated by US authorities

London-based fund firm Beaufort Securities has been charged with money laundering and securities fraud by the US Department of Justice, the FCA has revealed. In a statement this afternoon, the FCA said that it had been cooperating with the US agency over its investigations into six separate individuals. The indictment from the DOJ alleges that […]

Investment

Responsibility matters

RLAM is committed to being a responsible investor. Our quarterly newsletter, Responsibility Matters, explores key environmental, governance and social (ESG) themes. This quarter’s issue covers green bonds and sustainable agriculture, with articles from Head of Sustainable Investments Mike Fox and Sustainable Investment Analysts Gail Counihan and Victoria McArdle. Read the articles here Past performance is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment