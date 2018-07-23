Tenet partners with mortgage network on wealth offering

Tenet has partnered with mortgage network the Mortgage Advice Bureau on a wealth and equity release offering.

MAB plans to use the financial advice network’s business development support to grow beyond its 14 wealth advisers.

It is understood MAB chose Tenet as a partner because it allows firms to give equity release advice.

MAB wealth proposition director Steve Humphries says: “We are delighted to be working with Tenet Group to launch our wealth and equity release proposition.”

Humphries says: “We believe specialisation is key to generating the best possible customer outcomes and working with Tenet to deliver this ensures we have the expertise to support our advisers as we continue to expand our customer offering.”

Tenet Group adviser propositions director Simon Broadley adds: “With over a quarter of a century’s experience in providing investment network services, we offer an ideal home for developing a successful wealth proposition as well as structured support for writing specialist business, such as equity release.”