Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tenet partners with mortgage network on wealth offering

By

Business Handshake 480Tenet has partnered with mortgage network the Mortgage Advice Bureau on a wealth and equity release offering.

MAB plans to use the financial advice network’s business development support to grow beyond its 14 wealth advisers.

It is understood MAB chose Tenet as a partner because it allows firms to give equity release advice.

MAB wealth proposition director Steve Humphries says: “We are delighted to be working with Tenet Group to launch our wealth and equity release proposition.”

Tenet woos bank and provider advisers with ready-made package

Humphries says: “We believe specialisation is key to generating the best possible customer outcomes and working with Tenet to deliver this ensures we have the expertise to support our advisers as we continue to expand our customer offering.”

Tenet Group adviser propositions director Simon Broadley adds: “With over a quarter of a century’s experience in providing investment network services, we offer an ideal home for developing a successful wealth proposition as well as structured support for writing specialist business, such as equity release.”

Recommended

File image of a pension savings pot

Pensions dashboard petition surpasses 14,000 supporters

Close to 15,000 people have pushed back against alleged government plans to shelve the pensions dashboard by signing a petition. This week it was reported secretary of state for work and pensions Esther McVey’s was moving to scrap the project. The petition, hosted by 38degrees, has collected 14,377 of a target 15,000 signatures in just […]
1

Just offers advisers more than £1,700 for referring clients

Advisers could be paid £1,700 for referring clients to provider Just Group’s financial planners under a new introduction scheme. Advisers can refer clients wanting either retirement income, care funding or equity release advice to Just Group business Hub Referral Solutions. Hub will pay introducer fees and has given example fees for completed referrals as: Retirement […]

Wells Street Journal: Pensions Regulator lobs a rotten Nest egg

Much has been made of the Government’s taxpayer funded campaign encouraging voters to back remaining in the EU. The Leave side predictably went ballastic when details emerged of the 14-page booklet sent to every household in the UK at a cost of £9m. Leading Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage also presumably received the handy […]

Parental leave and pensions

Fiona Hanrahan  – Senior Product Insight and Technical Support Analyst We are often asked how parental leave impacts workplace pension schemes in terms of funding in general, auto enrolment and salary exchange. This article will explain each of these. How does parental leave impact the funding of workplace pension schemes? A member of a defined […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Sale rumours swirl adviser platform tech firm

The private equity owners of platform technology firm FNZ are reportedly eyeing a £2bn sale of the company. FNZ powers the Zurich, Standard Life Wrap, Elevate, Embark and Aviva platforms. Quilter is currently replatforming the Old Mutual Wealth platform from DST technology to FNZ. According to Sky News, FNZ’s two private equity backers General Atlantic […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com