Tenet hires MD for mortgage and protection network

Tenet has hired Simon Broadley as adviser propositions director as well as to lead its mortgage and protection network, Tenet Lime.

In his adviser-focused role, Broadley will be responsible for working on what Tenet offers to its members.

Broadley joined Tenet on 4 January from Yorkshire Building Society Group where his most recent role was head of insurance and investments. He also joins the Tenet board.

He says: ““I’m looking forward to continuing to enhance the great support that Tenet provides for its members and helping adviser firms to both navigate through challenges and maximise the opportunities within their business.”

Tenet chief executive Martin Greenwood adds: “Simon brings with him a wealth of experience covering both the mortgage and investment sides of the industry and his core skill sets will help our advisers develop their businesses in a commercial but compliance focused manner.”

Elsewhere, Tenet has confirmed that it plans to launch a restricted offering early this year.

Group operations director Helen Ball says: “We have been piloting our defined restricted proposition and it is due to be made available to interested members early this year. We continue to promote adviser choice – advisers will be free to adopt this rather than developing their own, however.”

