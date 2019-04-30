Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tenet acquires Preston wealth manager

By

Tenet Group has today announced its completed practice buy out of Preston-based wealth management firm, Derbyshire Booth.

The firm will continue to trade under its current name as part of the deal, which places it as a subsidiary of Tenet’s advice company, Aspire Financial Management.

The deal is the 13th for Tenet under the practice buy out scheme which it adopted in January 2018.

The strategy behind the buy out model is to offer network member firms a simpler exit process for retirement.

The completed acquisition is set to bring a further £26m in assets under management to the wider Tenet Group.

Derbyshire Booth director Greg Heath will stay with his firm, which also shares premises in Preston with Tenet-owned Elementum.

Heath has a 16-year relationship with Tenet and says: “I’ve been impressed by their dedication to great service and innovation in the market, they were the natural choice for us.

“With the constant changing regulatory landscape in financial services and our wish to keep the high standard of service to our clients, the directors decided to seek a partner with additional resources.”

Tenet group operations director Helen Ball says the acquisition will also provide a welcome boost to the group’s North West Hub, which is also based in Preston.

Recommended
20

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]
12

Auditors at collapsed mini-bond firm questioned as compensation looms

Accountants and lawyers are among at least 30 people asked to hand over information about collapsed mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance, according to The Times. Before its collapse at the end of January, £237m had been invested in LCF by some 11,500 private investors. The firm had previously raised flags with the FCA for […]

Graham Bentley: The unlikely key factor in picking a discretionary fund manager

Establishing the approach to qualitative versus quantitative analysis should top the due diligence list As more advisers outsource investment decisions to discretionary fund managers, the more the regulator will scrutinise the selection process. I would not be surprised if DFMs were selected on a lazy combination of brand, price and performance, yet any being offered […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Question marks-confusion-puzzle

The FCA’s 24 questions to advisers on RDR and FAMR

The regulator has today documented its concerns for the advice industry and outlined its long-awaited call for input to assess the effectiveness of its most significant rules and regulations. Reviews of the Retail Distribution Review and the Financial Advice Market Review will be conducted jointly with the Treasury and under the FCA’s appeal to investigate […]

Profile: There’s no silver bullet to boost gender diversity on boards

Broadstone chief commercial officer on achieving a better gender balance on the boards of financial services firms Just a few months into her role as chief commercial officer at pensions and employee benefits adviser Broadstone, Natasha Glasgow is learning fast. With a direct-to-consumer background focusing on customer experience, setting up back-office systems and working in […]

Brett Davidson: Succession planning- the options

A plan of action for getting one of a firm’s most challenging periods right Succession planning is one of the major issues within our profession. As the founding owners of firms approach the latter stages of their careers, the thorny issue of “what next?” looms large. Last year, I attended a fantastic session at a […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Phil Sipocz 30th April 2019 at 11:21 pm

    Hope all goes well Greg!

  2. Greg Heath 1st May 2019 at 9:04 am

    Thanks Phil.

    Its been a long time coming but it is the right decision for our clients and ourselves.

    Hope you are well.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com