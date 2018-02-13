Money Marketing
Tech’s rapid growth & the opportunities for investors

Ali Unwin, Fund Manager & Chief Technology Officer

 Watch Ali Unwin discuss the ongoing success of Apple, why the extraordinary growth of the FAANGs mean their valuations are justified & what he expects to be the key tech themes in 2018.

In the video Ali covers:

  • The Chinese technology market
  • How a digital market differs from an industrial market
  • Where the best opportunities are within the sector

Important Information

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

It’s too soon to write Apple off

By Ali Unwin, Chief Technology Officer & Fund Manager at Neptune Earnings season is noisy in the technology sector and a good quarter does not make a good investment. Numbers that come in marginally ahead or behind ‘market expectations’ are extrapolated to produce narratives showing the rise or fall of companies. Our job as technology […]

