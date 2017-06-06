Where should technology investors be looking in 2017?

Walter Price, senior portfolio manager, Allianz Global Investors, discusses where he sees the main opportunities in 2017, exciting growth companies and artificial intelligence developments, and the impact of the rise in prices of tech stocks.
