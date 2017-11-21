Technical Area

Money Marketing

Tony Wickenden: Is extracting company profits a good way to top up pensions?

Owner/managers may want to consider topping up pension contributions from profits extracted from their companies Last week, I started my consideration of the most efficient means of profit extraction for owner/managers of private limited companies. The catalyst for this was the reduction of the dividend allowance from £5,000 to £2,000 in 2018/9, announced in the Budget […]

Danby Bloch: The end of salary sacrifice as we know it

The Government has just published draft clauses in the Finance Bill setting out how the new salary sacrifice rules will work. I offer no apologies for returning to this controversial new tax law, which will more or less annihilate flexible remuneration, cost employees a great deal of tax and their employers a hefty increase in […]

Tony Wickenden: Allowance cut is not the end of dividend planning

The importance of dividends (particularly reinvested dividends) as a contributor to investment returns is undeniable. So their taxation is of considerable interest. The introduction of the £5,000 dividend allowance from 6 April 2016, with an increase of 7.5 per cent to the rate of tax applying to dividends above the allowance, represented a significant change […]

Tony Wickenden: Create your own Govt-approved tax haven

My last couple of articles have been looking at the possibility of the UK becoming a tax haven if we cannot obtain an “acceptable” Brexit deal from the European Union. I have also observed how, with the benefit of advice, someone living in the UK can already experience financial life in a virtual tax haven. […]

Tony Wickenden: How the UK competes on corporation tax

Low corporation tax as a means of differentiation and “national competitive advantage” is in the news. Hungary’s government is to cut its corporate tax rate to the lowest level in the EU in a sign of increasing competitiveness among countries seeking to lure foreign direct investment. The country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban says a 9 […]