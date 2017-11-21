Technical Area

Tony Wickenden: Making sense of the Budget tax noise
Changes to taxation provide an opportunity to engage with clients but it is vital to communicate them clearly
A cursory glance at tax breaks, maximum investments and minimum holding periods would put EISs out in front. But do not discount VCTs.
A continuing look into the dividend versus salary debate Last week I continued my consideration of the dividend versus salary debate, with a look at three examples. I want to continue this week with three more. Example 4: One-person company wanting to keep income under £100,000 personal allowance phasing out level: no employment allowance available. Table […]
Advisers need to be wary of inheritance tax implications of new rules The residence nil rate band came into effect for deaths on or after 6 April. Advisers need to understand how this new set of rules works. The RNRB can increase the inheritance tax nil rate band of anyone who dies on or after […]
Case studies show dividend route wins for withdrawing business funds This week I examine scenarios that put some numbers behind the choice between dividends or salary as the most effective means of withdrawing funds from a business. The underlying narrative to these examples is the dividend route wins. The reduction in corporation tax from 20 […]
Owner/managers may want to consider topping up pension contributions from profits extracted from their companies Last week, I started my consideration of the most efficient means of profit extraction for owner/managers of private limited companies. The catalyst for this was the reduction of the dividend allowance from £5,000 to £2,000 in 2018/9, announced in the Budget […]
Understanding the taxation of dividends is crucial to giving the right advice to both investors and business owners. This is especially true now following the changes to taxation seen last year and the upcoming cut in the dividend allowance. So here is a brief run-through of the main rules. The dividend allowance, introduced last year, […]
Last week I considered the now famous U-turn on an increase in National Insurance contributions for the self-employed proposed at the Budget. This week, I want to look at what the implications of that move might be for any other plans the Government has to reduce tax inequality between the employed and the self-employed and/or […]
The Government has just published draft clauses in the Finance Bill setting out how the new salary sacrifice rules will work. I offer no apologies for returning to this controversial new tax law, which will more or less annihilate flexible remuneration, cost employees a great deal of tax and their employers a hefty increase in […]
The importance of dividends (particularly reinvested dividends) as a contributor to investment returns is undeniable. So their taxation is of considerable interest. The introduction of the £5,000 dividend allowance from 6 April 2016, with an increase of 7.5 per cent to the rate of tax applying to dividends above the allowance, represented a significant change […]
To say trusts can be extremely useful in estate and tax planning is an understatement. They deliver a legitimate means to make a gift “with strings attached”, which can help to overcome the understandable misgivings some would-be donors have about making outright gifts. Done properly they can ensure the assets transferred into trust will be […]
Budgets nowadays are mostly about things that will happen at least a year out. So sometimes the parliamentary razzmatazz diverts us from the train crashes about to hit us. Like the new salary sacrifice rules that will kick in in April. When the salary sacrifice rules were first announced last year, it was hoped the […]
Royal Assent is on course for collision with the autumn Budget and the industry should not rule out surprises
The real benefit comes if the client is looking for tax-efficient ways to pass funds to the next generation
A recent case thwarting a tax avoidance scheme serves to remind people the general anti-abuse rule exists and HMRC is not afraid to use it
Appropriate collectives held in trust are worth considering for parents and grandparents concerned about a child accessing funds when they come of age
There are opportunities to take advantage of a child’s personal allowances and capital gains tax annual exemption when investing for them
A quarter of UK parents regret not saving earlier for their child’s education and one in five say they wish they had saved more, according to new research
A new agreement should increase the worldwide corporate tax take by 10 per cent by cracking down on those companies avoiding it
The soon-to-be launched register is set to impose a more onerous reporting obligation on many trustees.
The legislative situation remains unclear on the ‘lost’ Finance Bill measures after a thin Queen’s Speech
My last couple of articles have been looking at the possibility of the UK becoming a tax haven if we cannot obtain an “acceptable” Brexit deal from the European Union. I have also observed how, with the benefit of advice, someone living in the UK can already experience financial life in a virtual tax haven. […]
Low corporation tax as a means of differentiation and “national competitive advantage” is in the news. Hungary’s government is to cut its corporate tax rate to the lowest level in the EU in a sign of increasing competitiveness among countries seeking to lure foreign direct investment. The country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban says a 9 […]
For some time now those interested in inheritance tax planning have been following (and complaining about) the evolution of the legislation on the new residence nil-rate band – strictly, the residence nil-rate amount. The core legislation can be found in the Finance (No.2) Act 2015. The latest swathe (on the downsizing provisions) can be found […]