Tech troubles

Ali Unwin, Chief Technology Officer, Neptune

Another big tech wobble – the Nasdaq has now fallen for 10 of the past 12 days – as a number of bad headlines spiralled into a good old-fashioned ‘pile-on’. In short (with our thoughts)…

Important Information

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Sesame remains top of FOS complaints list

Sesame continues to top the complaint charts at the Financial Ombudsman Service, new figures show. The network has been a leader in the list for most of the past two years, despite closing its investment advice arm in 2015. The network faced 88 complaints between July and December 2017, compared to 100 between January and […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
4

Advisers wary of contingent charging as FCA shows hand

Advisers are divided over the FCA’s decision to consider a ban on contingent charging for pension transfer advice, outlined in a consultation today. The consultation – published alongside the FCA’s new rules on pension transfers this morning – has divided experts more than the policy statement. It says the FCA will require advisers to manage […]

The future of Standard Life Aberdeen

Distribution head Campbell Fleming is confident the firm can keep huge mandates while ouflows persist Standard Life Aberdeen is optimistic that it can hold on to the £109bn mandate it runs for Scottish Widows as the giant asset manager looks to stem a stream of outflows and build its future. In a wide-ranging interview with […]

Taj-Mahal-India-Asia-700x450.jpg

India Q&A: A market with momentum?

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities, Neptune India is in the midst of a significant transformation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking an ambitious reform agenda. But what is the current state of the market and what makes India an attractive investment story today? Read the article here For investment professionals only – not for […]

  • Top trends

Business-Finance-General-Paperwork-Calculator-Investment-700.jpg

Top tips for Mifid II cost disclosure

New requirements on costs and charges disclosure are giving advisers a headache. It is no wonder some advisers have re-named the aggregated information on costs and charges they must present to clients under Mifid II “aggravated” information.It is a headache on many levels, not least a lack of understanding, a lack of information, a lack […]

Phil Wickenden

Phil Wickenden: Start building your centralised retirement proposition now

Seventy-two per cent of advisers agree there is a need for a more robust and centralised retirement income planning process. This figures, as a) most advisers will typically be managing money for longer due to both greater numbers selecting drawdown and continued management of money post-death, alongside b) the inevitable increasing complexities of decumulation. Yet, […]

