Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tech, low productivity & zombie companies – the outlook for UK equities

Is uncertainty creating a buying opportunity for active managers or is the UK at risk of becoming a zombie nation due to flagging fundamentals?

Watch Cherry Reynard, Mark Martin and James Dowey discuss the UK investment landscape today.

Watch the video here

In this video, the panellists discuss:

  • What the underlying fundamentals are telling us about the long-term health of the UK economy
  • Why QE has been like a drug, keeping some companies alive, but how active management will be critical going forward to pick the right stocks, at the right price, and avoid the zombie companies
  • How Neptune is navigating the UK mid-cap market to identify the companies that can survive through the turbulence

Disclaimer:

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune

Recommended
18

Fears grow over advisers’ investment due diligence

Concerns are being raised advisers are not carrying out robust due diligence when it comes to fund selection, with insufficient attention paid to asset management charges. Research by Money Marketing suggests many advisers carry out their investment due diligence themselves, but the findings also point to an over-reliance on rating agencies and marketing material from […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank
2

Pension freedom withdrawals top £10bn

Consumers have taken advantage of the pension freedoms to withdraw more than £10bn from their pots, latest HM Revenue and Customs data shows. Figures for the first quarter of 2017 show 176,000 individuals drew 381,000 flexible payments from their pensions, taking out a total of £1.59bn. The figure is the highest for three quarters, but […]
8

How will the FCA assess value for money on platforms?

How the FCA assesses value for money will be crucial to its upcoming platform market study as the regulator prepares to investigate competition in a sector with a wide range of business models. In its 2017/18 business plan, the FCA revealed it will focus on both direct-to-consumer and advised platforms through a market study to […]

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x430.jpg
4

Advisers in limbo over Govt delay to tax reforms

Advisers have criticised the Government’s decision to push back legislation that would introduce cuts to the money purchase annual allowance and tax-free dividend allowance for adding further uncertainty to client plans. Yesterday, the Government said it would remove the clauses in the Finance Bill that would introduce both measures, as well as a £500 tax […]

India H2 outlook: biometric IDs, GST and a financial sector revolution

Thomas Smith, Fund Manager & Co-Head of Emerging Market Equities, argues that a new India is taking shape with the introduction of biometric IDs, increasing smartphone penetration and a growing demand for credit. Read more here Investment risks Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Kelly Prior: What’s your fixed income outlook?

What does the outlook for fixed income look like for the rest of the year? It was a sobering start to the year for fixed income, and we observed a more divided set of opinions than we have seen for a long time. Aside from the brief wobble in the last week in December, which […]

Business people

BNY Mellon distribution head departs

BNY Mellon’s head of distribution in the UK and Ireland Fergus McCarthy has stood down from the position. He is currently on gardening leave, but it is unclear at this stage where his next role in the industry will be. McCarthy was poached from his sales manager role at Martin Currie to become sales director […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com