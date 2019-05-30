Money Marketing
Tech: embrace or be ripped apart

Watch James Dowey explain the impact of tech disruption on the UK economy and why active management is so key for investors.

Disclaimer:

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Money Marketing

