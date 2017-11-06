Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Offshore leak puts tax advice in spotlight again

By

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpgAnother significant leak of documents has thrown the role of tax advice into the spotlight again.

13.4m files, being dubbed the Paradise Papers in reports, were passed to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, with an investigative project with partners including the Guardian, the BBC and the New York Times coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The leak is the world’s second biggest, eclipsing files from Wikileaks in 2010 and Luexembourg in 2014, and reveals the use of offshore tax havens by corporations, wealthy individuals and political leaders.

Conservative party donor Lord Ashcroft used a Bermuda-based trust to shelter wealth overseas, which had assets of at least £341m at one stage, according to reports.

Ashcroft’s representatives questioned the decision of law firm Appleby – which is at the heart of many of the papers – to terminate its relationship with the peer in 2016, documents are said to show.

Other political names in the fray are Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, whose senior adviser and chief fundraiser Stephen Bronfman helped orchestrate the movement of millions of dollars offshore into tax havens.

Danby Bloch: How advisers can avoid tax evasion penalties

The Queen has also been the subject of questions as the documents, drawn from two offshore service providers and the company registries of 19 tax havens, show that her private estate invested millions in a Cayman Islands fund.

INXS singer Michael Hutchence is among the leading music stars who had offshore trusts set up by their advisers.

In a statement, Appleby says: “Appleby has thoroughly and vigorously investigated the allegations and we are satisfied that there is no evidence of any wrongdoing, either on the part of ourselves or our clients.

“We are an offshore law firm that advises clients on legitimate and lawful ways to conduct their business. We do not tolerate illegal behaviour. It is true that we are not infallible. Where we find that mistakes have happened, we act quickly to put things right and we make the necessary notifications to the relevant authorities.

“Having researched the ICIJ’s allegations, we believe they are unfounded and based on a lack of understanding of the legitimate and lawful structures used in the offshore sector.”

Recommended

Scottish Widows mulls Standard Life corporate pensions book takeover

Lloyds Banking Group is believed to be in advanced talks to buy the Standard Life corporate pensions book and roll it into Scottish Widows. The deal, following on yesterday’s announcement that Lloyds is buying the Zurich corporate pensions book, would make Scottish Widows the largest corporate pensions provider in the UK by a considerable margin. Speculation […]

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Are adviser fee models right for post-retirement clients?

How advisers charge their clients in decumulation has come under the spotlight as fresh research points to a need for reform. Consultancy The Lang Cat and CWC Research asked how advisers they see their fee models changing for decumulation portfolios. The research included 80 advice firms, 14 asset managers and 30 discretionary fund managers. Three […]

Neptune India: three stocks we’re buying & the one we’re not

By Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities The Neptune India Fund’s investment process serves as a key differentiating feature of the portfolio versus its peers, contributing to its significant outperformance under Manager Kunal Desai’s tenure. Focusing on industry disruption, accounting quality, liquidity and corporate governance, Kunal sets out three stocks that he’s buying in the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Platform challenger reveals charges

Embark Group has revealed the charges for its new platform and targeting savers with between £25,000 and £150,000 on launch. Embark officially announced the launch of the wrap platform, which uses FNZ technology, today. As Money Marketing reported in September, it has been live for some time with white label partners and Embark’s existing book […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Altrincham, Greater Manchester - £25K - £35K dependent on experience and qualifications, plus benefits

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 6th November 2017 at 10:42 am

    Michael Hutchence died 20 years ago, so quite what relevance to this story his investments and tax affairs might have is decidedly questionable.

Leave a comment