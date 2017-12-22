Money Marketing

Tavistock proposes plan to cut £22m deficit to pay dividends

By
Tavistock chief executive Brian Raven

Tavistock Investments has proposed a plan to reduce its current £22.3m deficit so it can pay dividends to shareholders.

In a stock exchange announcement this morning, the consolidator says it can’t currently pay dividends because of a profit and loss account deficit of £22.3m as at the end of September.

The negative reserves are a result of the “unsuccessful trading activities” of the company’s former business called SocialGo.

The company suggested it will use £23m from the firm’s premium share account to repay the debt. Tavistock says if the capital reduction is “sufficient” to eliminate the debt it would allow them to pay dividends in the future.

However, it says the capital reduction does not guarantee the payment of a dividend to shareholders.

If approved, the proposed plan will come into effect in the first quarter of 2018.

Tavistock eyes ‘closer commercial relationship’ for advisers by recommending CIP

Tavistock’s advice revenues increased by a third in the six months to September as the vertically integrated firm looks develop the use of centralised investment propositions in its new-look advice business. A results announcement released today shows that revenues increased to £10.8m over the period, up from £8.1m a year before. The firm, which also […]

1

Tavistock boss gets 27% pay increase but losses continue

Tavistock boss Brian Raven saw his pay packet increase by more than a quarter last year, despite the firm still turning a loss. Raven took home £192,000, up 27 per cent from £151,000 in 2016, Tavistock’s accounts for the year to March 2017 released this morning show. Tavistock Investments, the parent company of the Tavistock […]

3

Concerns FCA protection of British Steel scheme members ‘grossly inadequate’

An influential Government committee has written to the FCA outlining its concerns that the regulator’s protection of British Steel Pension Scheme members remains ‘grossly inadequate’. In a 15 December letter to FCA supervision director Megan Butler, work and pensions committee chair Frank Field says it is apparent there are “insufficient protections” in place to prevent […]

Coutts to compensate Sipp investor over poor advice 

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ordered wealth manager Coutts & Company to pay compensation for advising a client to put £160,000 of their self-invested personal pension into an RBS Navigator investment bond. The upheld decision concerns Mr W who complains he did not fully understand the product he invested in and was unhappy with only […]

John Lawson: 2017 vs 2018: Two contrasting years for pensions

Advisers should be prepared for a busy year ahead Anyone who works in pensions is likely to look back on 2017 as one of the quieter years for legislative and regulatory change. That is not to say we have all had a chance for a breather, of course. No matter what area of pensions you […]

