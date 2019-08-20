Money Marketing
Tatton poaches from Brooks Macdonald in hiring push

By

Tatton Investment Management has poached from Brooks Macdonald as its investment team undergoes a restructure.

The discretionary manager, which is part of the Tatton group that also owns adviser support services company Paradigm Consulting and mortgage club Paradigm Mortgage Services, has hired Brooks investment manager John Messer and ex-IBM consultant Adam Rawling as an analyst.

The firm says it is also preparing to hire a further research analyst and investment strategist in due course.

Tatton Investment Management’s investment team is being restructured at the same time, with quantitative research analyst James Saunders promoted to deputy head of investment, taking the lead on the firm’s fund research process.

Current head of investment Jim Kean will refocus on macroeconomic and capital market interaction as the firm’s first chief economist.

Tatton Investment Management chief executive Lothar Mentel says: “I am very pleased with the growth of the business and it’s the right time to expand our research and strategic capabilities to reflect our future growth plans. The expansion into bespoke portfolios and the increase in assets within our blended funds has created the need for greater reach and it’s a reflection of the strength of our team that we can resource our team both through internal promotions and external recruitment.”

Money Marketing

