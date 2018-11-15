Tatton DFM draws in more assets to drive group profits

Tatton Asset Management has seen its profits increase as the firm continues to show growth in the discretionary fund management arm of the business.

Tatton Asset Management operates three business arms: a discretionary manager, Tatton Investment Management, an adviser support service arm, Paradigm Partners, and mortgage and protection distributor Paradigm Mortgages.

The DFM side saw assets increase by 30 per cent in the last twelve months, according to results released today. Revenue increased by 45 per cent, and operating profit grew 60 per cent to £2m as margins improved by five percentage points.

IFAs that use Paradigm Partners accounted for 42 per cent of firms using the DFM business and 79 per cent of its assets under management.

However, Tatton says the number of firms who aren’t also sold compliance services by the group but are still coming towards the DFM is increasing.

The results read: “The strategy for Tatton Investment Management remains to be the DFM provider of choice for the IFA community. The platform agnostic approach of our discretionary portfolio management service as a centralised investment proposition continues to resonate with financial advisers as they seek to grow and expand their businesses.”

Overall, group revenue was up, but by proportionally less at 16 per cent, with operating profit coming it at £3.35m, as the mortgage intermediation arm also saw a 35 per cent increase in profit.

Tatton Listed on AIM in July last year. It was priced at 185p at launch, and sits around 250p today.