Target practice: FCA takes aim at freedoms failures

Michael Klimes finds widespread support for reforms but some want watchdog to go further

The film A Bridge Too Far depicts the bungled attempt by the Allies to end the Second World War before the end of 1944 by taking a shortcut through the Netherlands to finish off Nazi Germany. The plan, known as Operation Market Garden, was ambitious but failed to deliver the knockout blow.

Three years on from the pension freedoms, the FCA faces a similarly gargantuan task to make the best of the reforms. In more than 200 pages of study and consultation published last week – the final piece of its Retirement Outcomes Review – the regulator took aim at unfolding concerns in pensions provision. But did it hit the right target?

Laying the groundwork

The pensions industry seems to agree that there is plenty of detail in the FCA’s work, with a number of solid reforms to empower consumers.

The two proposals in the Retirement Outcomes Review that have received the most vocal support include forcing providers to establish default investment pathways for drawdown and sending wake-up packs to consumers from age 50.

To improve wake-up packs, the FCA wants the incorporation of a one-page headline document in accessible language; risk warnings from age 50 onwards; and for the packs to be sent every five years until the customer accesses their pot.

On drawdown, the FCA says providers should offer ready-made drawdown investment pathways that reflect standardised consumer objectives. This could help address an issue the watchdog’s research found when comparing the behaviour of advised and non-advised consumers in drawdown.

There are missed opportunities that we are urging the regulator to reconsider

The research shows 94 per cent of consumers who accessed their pots without taking advice accepted the drawdown option offered by their pension provider, compared with only 35 per cent of advised consumers. The problem of consumers not shopping around is certainly one area the FCA wants to address.

Another issue the FCA has in its sights is the danger of consumers being invested totally in cash during drawdown and how it might encourage more suitable investments. The research shows a third of non-advised drawdown consumers are wholly holding cash, which may suit those planning to drawdown their entire pot over a short period. However, the FCA points out these same consumers could get an income pot up to 37 per cent higher over 20 years by moving to a mix of assets.

FCA’s key proposals in Consultation Paper CP18/17 Increase the support consumers have at three stages of their journey: before they access their pension, at-retirement and in drawdown.

Before a consumer accesses their pension, changes to the wake-up packs so that they reach consumers at the right time to inform their decision and are more useful to them. This includes incorporation of a one-page headline document in accessible language; risk warnings from age 50 onwards; and sending the packs every five years until the customer accesses their pot.

At the point of entering drawdown or buying an annuity, providers should offer ready-made drawdown investment solutions; new consumers accessing drawdown must make an active choice to be in cash; and firms should have a strategy for dealing with consumers who have already been defaulted into cash.

Firms should provide a summary showing key information at the front of the key features illustration that consumers receive, including a one-year charge figure in pounds and pence.

Firms should make consumers aware of their eligibility for an enhanced annuity.

Once a consumer has entered drawdown, providers should send information to their customers in drawdown annually and remind them of their chosen investment pathway as well as their ability to switch annually.

Work closely with the Money Advice Service and the Association of British Insurers to develop a drawdown comparison tool.

The aim of all these reforms is to protect consumers from poor outcomes, improve consumer engagement with retirement income decisions and promote competition by making the costs of drawdown clearer and comparisons easier.

The consultation is running throughout the summer until 6 September, with a policy statement expected in the first quarter of next year.

But some fear that the FCA has yet to deliver the knockout blow it needs to stop more bad retirement decisions in the pension freedoms era.

Cutting to the core on charges

Many commentators praise the depth of the FCA’s analysis of the at-retirement market and the challenges consumers face in navigating it. They also think the watchdog has suggested a number of solutions that will make it easier for consumers to shop around and understand drawdown charges.

Royal London director of policy Steve Webb says the FCA’s review diagnoses the biggest dangers to savers correctly, such as locking their money into low-return cash investments and the risk of losing out by not searching for financial advice.

Webb adds that the recommendations are a balanced package that preserves the spirit of the pension freedoms while trying to make them work better, especially for customers who do not take financial advice.

Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association senior policy adviser Simon Harrington echoes Webb’s point about the FCA striking the right balance between protection and choice.

He says the introduction of multiple investment pathways overseen by strong governance should encourage consumers to fully understand their retirement options without fear of making the wrong decision.

Although Harrington welcomes the move to send wake-up packs at 50 so individuals engage with pensions earlier, he is also critical of the FCA for not insisting that the tax-free pensions advice allowance is flagged within the wake-up packs alongside a requirement for providers to offer it.

Harrington says: “This is a missed opportunity that we are urging the regulator to reconsider.”

Other experts are keen on the move to force providers to develop a pensions passport and break down drawdown charges into pounds

and pence.

These developments should nudge consumers towards taking responsibility for their own retirement and making informed choices.

The range of drawdown charges and consumers’ ignorance of them is a big problem according to the FCA’s analysis – it found products can have as many as 44 charges linked to them.

It’s hard to see how the regulator’s proposals can be aligned with the opposing views of the government

The regulator adds that this makes it difficult for consumers to compare products and shop around for the best ones, which contributes to the limited competitive pressure on providers to offer good deals.

This lack of competitive pressure feeds into FCA concerns that consumers might pay too much in charges. Its analysis found charges for non-advised drawdown consumers vary considerably, from 0.4 per cent to 1.6 per cent, between providers. These are on average higher than in accumulation, where in some workplace defined contribution schemes they are capped at 0.75 per cent.

Barnett Waddingham self-invested technical specialist James Jones-Tinsley says stating drawdown charges clearly and in one place will both focus consumers’ minds and help tackle the opaqueness in drawdown charges across providers.

Nucleus product technical manager Rachel Vahey adds: “Often, consumers have already made their minds up about how they want to use retirement funds before the wake-up packs are sent.

“It makes sense that earlier communications can help educate people about their options, and nudge them into seeking advice and guidance to make better decisions.

“A single page pensions passport will also help people realise what money they have accumulated and the options they have. Showing drawdown charges in pounds and pence will make sure people know what costs they face and reflects an overall move to transparency.”

Dissenting voices

Although there is much support for these proposals, there are some who disagree with the FCA’s prescriptions and others who believe they are not radical enough.

A notable dissenter is work and pensions select committee chairman and MP Frank Field. Although he says the committee is pleased the FCA is taking forward many of its recommendations – such as single page pension passports and investment pathways for drawdown customers, overseen by independent governance committees – Field also describes the FCA as making “devilishly glacial progress… in the right direction”, even though “report after report shows that inadequate protections are in place for too many savers”.

Adviser view Darren Cooke, Planning director, Red Circle Financial

It is surprising how many people are going into drawdown without any advice or guidance. We know this is complicated and there is large potential to make poor choices, like paying too much tax or taking too much money out of your pension pot. Many people are taking the whole pension pot out in one go and paying tax on the remainder. It also disappoints me people are just putting it in cash and are doing nothing with their money. That is a stupid thing to do and people do not seem to understand the damage they are doing to themselves. Default drawdown pathways make sense if people are non-advised. On drawdown, consumers seem not to be shopping around; this reminds me of the situation with annuities a few years ago. But we are in the situation where people do not trust advisers and pensions; poor pensions legislation and poor regulations are to blame for this. This probably explains the rush to drawdown and moving out of DB schemes. In the press, how many negative pensions stories get published compared to positive stories?

He adds: “Yet again, the FCA has found that people are losing out in tax and investment returns by hiding their pensions in cash bank accounts. Yet again, the FCA has found that people are being ripped off by unjustifiably high and complex charges.

“But the FCA wants another year to mull over a charge cap while life savings are shamelessly milked. There’s been more than enough warning

and the regulator should just introduce it.”

Everybody’s retirement will be different and one-size-fits-all solutions no longer work

Meanwhile, others view the FCA’s policy proposal to establish default drawdown pathways as a direct conflict with the government’s position not to mandate default investments.

In April, the work and pensions select committee published a report on pension freedoms where it proposed ways in which outcomes for savers could be improved.

Among the recommendations, the committee said every drawdown provider should offer customers a default drawdown solution subject to oversight by trustees of independent governance committees.

The committee also suggested drawdown should be price capped with an annual management charge of 0.75 per cent.

In its response on 22 June, just a week before the FCA’s report, the Department for Work and Pensions rejected the recommendation to introduce default decumulation pathways saying it would be inconsistent with pension freedoms.

At the time, the DWP said: “We await the publication of the FCA’s final Retirement Outcomes Review to consider fully its proposals on decumulation pathways, a charge cap on decumulation products and extending the role of independent governance committees.”

Some believe the gap that has emerged between the government and FCA on default drawdown pathways is a problem which could be tricky to resolve.

Curtis Banks communications director Greg Kingston says: “The government will look with interest at the FCA’s suggestion of drawdown investment pathways, as it directly contradicts their view that default pathways would not be suitable for the majority of people.

“It feels as though the regulator expected a positive government response to the work and pension committee’s similar proposal and now, faced with the opposite, will need to listen carefully to consultation responses.

“It is difficult to see how the regulator’s proposals can be aligned with government’s opposing views.”

Retirement Advantage pensions technical director Andrew Tully is not a fan of default retirement pathways but understands why the FCA has gone for them. He calls its finding that more than a third of non-advised drawdown customers are wholly holding cash “startling”.

The fact around a third of customers who have recently entered drawdown do not know where their money is invested also worries Tully.

But he warns much more work is needed to make sure these default strategies are appropriate for as many non-advised customers as possible.

It will be challenging to ensure the communications are clear so that people understand what the default strategy aims to achieve and so that it adapts to people’s changing circumstances, Tully adds.

Room for improvement

Aside from these critical voices, others want the FCA to go further in its reforms to improve the at-retirement market.

Some contend the FCA’s idea to send wake-up packs to consumers at 50 is a positive development but they could be sent at an even earlier age.

7IM head of intermediary Verona Smith says: “These packs are a step in the right direction – but now we need to make a giant leap. Paper documents have their place – and the FCA is right to want to keep these brief.

“But true engagement is about so much more than that. While introducing these earlier in people’s lives makes sense, I’d also question whether 50 is early enough.

“Our research tells us that savings decisions have much more of an impact early on in someone’s life.

“The earlier people engage with their pension, the more they can make their goals a reality. I fear 50 may be too late.”

Meanwhile, Hymans Robertson partner Lee Hollingworth draws parallels between what is happening in drawdown now and what occurred in annuities before 2017; despite an open market option in annuities, consumers rarely shopped around for the best deal.

He says: “The FCA finally did something about this problem in 2017 and forced providers to actively promote the value of shopping around by having to send details of the best available quote in the market.

“It’s madness we don’t have this in place already for drawdown, given that many more opt for this versus annuities post-freedom and choice.

“When people choose the path of least resistance and go with their existing provider, there’s a greater chance of being ripped off. It didn’t work for annuities and it doesn’t work in drawdown.”

Hollingworth adds it is disappointing the FCA has not proposed a charge cap for drawdown akin to the 0.75 per cent cap in workplace DC accumulation. He sees no reason why this should not be the case when arguably the need is greater for drawdown, as pots are biggest at the end of the savings journey.

Furthermore, Hollingworth says the industry needs to start viewing drawdown as a service, with personalised solutions that work towards an individual’s goals, instead of a product.

Intelligent Pensions head of pathways Andrew Pennie agrees with Hollingworth about personalised solutions taking account of individual circumstances.

Ultimately, the industry has to ensure guidance and advice are joined up, otherwise consumers will be left on their own in a complex market and will make bad choices at retirement.

Pennie says: “Guidance can help people understand their options but it is no substitute for regulated advice, which can deliver a personalised recommendation based on individual circumstances and objectives. Everybody’s retirement will be different and one-size fits all solutions no longer work.

“We need greater personalisation, and increasing the access and take-up of regulated advice is key to the long-term success of pension freedoms.

“Without the correct guidance and advice, we find members arrive at retirement with little knowledge of whether their retirement objectives are achievable and often holding the wrong assets to execute their retirement strategy.

“This simply isn’t good enough, and advice needs to start in the pre-retirement years if we are to give people the best chance of a quality retirement outcome.”

Pennie adds: “The concept of the mid-life MOT is a positive start but we need to find ways to overcome the lack of trust in financial services and advice – this is where employers, through their scale and resource, can source effective and affordable advice solutions for their members that will be more trusted and result in greater take-up.”

A moving target

The FCA acknowledges that guidance and advice must be sensitive to individual circumstances to deliver the best outcomes.

In a roundtable discussion at the end of June on pensions and choices for retirement income products, FCA strategy and competition director Christopher Woolard said the new single financial guidance body should prioritise informing consumers about the protection that the Financial Services Compensation Scheme provides on pensions.

Woolard cited research published by the lifeboat fund in March that showed people who are aware of the FSCS are less inclined to buy riskier products and more inclined to opt for products it protects.

Similarly, people who think the FSCS is important are also more likely to take advice and less likely to question the price of that advice.

Because of this, Woolard said the new single financial guidance body, which will be formed through the merger of the Money Advice Service, The Pensions Advisory Service and Pension Wise, should use its powers to raise the awareness of the FSCS among consumers because this will make them better off.

Woolard said: “The new single financial guidance body will have to work out the core messages it wants to convey to consumers. One of them should be the role the FSCS plays in the protection of consumers and how it can help them.

“This is a difficult communication challenge as people who receive advice on pensions are diverse and range from people with savings of between £20,000 and £30,000 at the lower end all the way up to hundreds of thousands at the other.”

The comments were made the day before the FCA published its Retirement Outcomes Review and consultation. They are evidence that appears to demonstrate the importance the regulator is placing on making sure drawdown consumers have adequate advice or guidance.

While some feel the FCA has failed to deliver a knockout blow, it could do so in the future.

Getting the at-retirement market right might not be a bridge too far after all.