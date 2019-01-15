Money Marketing
Tapered annual allowance tops client concerns list

By

The tapered annual allowance is one of the top concerns for clients who come to advisers, according to Prudential research.

Last week Money Marketing reported the number of people declaring annual allowance breaches more than doubled in the 2016/17 financial year when the tapered annual allowance was introduced.

Now a survey of 700 advisers conducted at one of the Pru’s seminars last week showed 73 per cent of respondents have clients affected by the tapered annual allowance.

Forty-two per cent of advisers said they have one to five clients affected by the tapered annual allowance, while 15 per cent said they had six to 10 clients affected by it.

Fifteen per cent of advisers said they have more than 10 clients affected by the tapered annual allowance while, 27 per cent of respondents had no clients affected by it.

Prudential says it received over 1,200 enquiries in 2018 about the annual allowance with around one third of these were regarding the tapered annual allowance specifically.

The annual allowance calculator on Prudential’s adviser website was downloaded over 22,000 times over the same period.

Prudential pensions expert Les Cameron says: “You would expect that most advisers would have only a few clients affected by the taper because they have to be earning more than £150,000 – but looking at those stats – 73 per cent of advisers have at least one client affected.

“That in itself illustrates the problem. It’s a fiendishly complicated area of pensions but if you only come across an affected client now and again the intricacies will not be at the forefront of your mind.”

