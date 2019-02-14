Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Talk of interest rate cut heats up

By

The inflation rate coming it at 1.8 per cent, a two-year low, has fuelled talk in some quarters of the Bank of England potentially reversing its recent direction and cutting interest rates.

Adding fuel to this is the fact that, despite the Monetary Policy Committee minutes that covered the last interest rate decision saying that policy would be tightened “at a gradual pace and to a limited extent,” recent remarks from MPC member Gertjan Vlieghe suggest the bank being open to a different direction.

In a speech given today at the Resolution Foundation, Vlieghe talks of how under the assumption that economist trends continue as they are today, upping the base rate by 0.25 per cent a year “seems a reasonable central case.”

However, he adds that “in the case of a no-deal [Brexit] scenario I judge that an easing or an extended pause in monetary policy is more likely to be the appropriate policy response than a tightening.”

On 13 February, reacting to the Land Registry data that showed a monthly house price rise of 0.2 per cent in December, Octane Capital chief executive Jonathan Samuels tabled the idea of a rate cut, citing the “bearish” view the Bank of England is taking on Brexit.

He adds that “[the BoE] certainly has the wiggle room now given that inflation is below target.”

SPF Private Clients chief executive Mark Harris is of the same opinion, especially if the UK slips back into recession. “Adjusting interest rates is one of the few tools available to the bank to give the economy a boost,” he says.

Coreco director Andrew Montlake says that the decision is entirely reliant on the Brexit outcome. “If Brexit goes south, the BoE will need stimulus again… if it’s sorted then there’s no reason to see a drop and we’ll probably see an increase this year,” he says.

Scottish Friendly savings specialist Kevin Brown espouses a wait-and-see approach. “With inflation falling to its lowest level since January 2017, the BoE has the breathing space to wait for Brexit negotiations to play out. At this stage it is difficult to predict which way inflation and interest rates will go as so much hinges on the UK’s departure from the EU.

“The indication from the Bank of England is that inflation is most likely to rise again this year which would suggest rates are likely to increase too.”

Moneyfacts financial expert Rachel Springall points out that with inflation below its target, the BoE would usually cut rates.

“However,” she adds, “we are not in a usual territory… I think as we move further towards the end of March we may well get more idea on what might happen with rates, but it may not be put in black and white.”

Recommended

Chartered-Insurance-Institute-CII.jpg
6

Louise Eedy: Why chartered status needs defending

I read with interest Alistair Cunningham’s column in Money Marketing at the end of last year, “chartered status has been cheapened”. Thomas Carroll IFA was named Chartered Financial Planners of the Year in 2009, the first time this prestigious title was awarded. We still take great pride in this accolade and can talk at length […]

Hourglass-Deadline-Time-Clock-700.jpg

Claims firms should expect a bottleneck ahead of PPI deadline

Firms processing payment protection insurance complaints need robust capacity to handle a potential late onslaught of clients, according to consultancy Huntswood. Managing director Steve Kitchen says this will also include added pressure from the FCA and Financial Services Ombudsman. He says: “They will be keeping a very close eye on how firms deal with their […]

Can family office models help bridge advice gap for IFAs?

Confronting the darkest topics seems to be the way forward as financial advisers try to tackle the intergenerational gap Financial advisers should draw on aspects from traditional family office models to help hold on to clients across generations, leading advice market experts have said. By smoothing clients’ intergenerational wealth transfer, advisers can secure their clients’ […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
3

Half a million expats miss out on triple-lock pensions

More than 500,000 recipients of the UK state pension living abroad do not benefit from the triple-lock, the Department for Work and Pensions has said. The triple lock, introduced by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government, increases the state pension payments each year by the highest of average earnings, CPI inflation or 2.5 per […]

Death of protection commissions, new titles and no fee flexibility: What Australia’s Royal Commission has ruled for advisers

What Australia’s Royal Commission has told advisers down under After 14 months of investigation, the final report from the Australian government’s Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry was tabled in parliament last week. The 1,000-page document includes 24 recommendations for Australia’s corporate and prudential regulators to tackle misconduct better. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com