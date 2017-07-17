Taking whole pot option most viewed Pension Wise webpage

The next most viewed page had information about taking “cash in chunks”

More than 307,000 people viewed Pension Wise’s webpage about taking their whole pension pot in one go over the past week, according to Government data.

The data, based on Google Analytics figures, gives the number of page views of Pension Wise webpages about pension options over the past week. Of the six webpages, the page with information about taking the whole pension pot was the most viewed.

The next most viewed page had information about taking “cash in chunks”, which had 297,779 page views in the past week.

The page with information about getting an annuity was viewed 201,364 times and the page about getting an adjustable income was viewed 150,400 times.

Consumers viewed a page about leaving their whole pension pot untouched 149,559 times and a page about mixing their pension options 102,579 times.

In its retirement outcomes review published last week, the FCA found more than half of the fully withdrawn pension pots were not spent but transferred into other savings or investments.

It raised concerns about the proportion of savers going into non-advised drawdown moving from 5 per cent to 30 per cent since the pension freedom reforms were introduced.