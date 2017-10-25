New analysis reveals swing pricing dampens outflows in underperforming funds as Vanguard and Jupiter become the latest asset managers to introduce the pricing model.

In addition, swing pricing has a limited effect during stress episodes despite liquidity mismatch being one of the issues the model aims to address, the Bank of International Settlements research says.

Swing pricing is standard among open-ended mutual funds in the UK and Europe, but will not be introduced to the US until November 2018.

Vanguard introduced the new charging structure last month, abandoning the dilution levy model, while Jupiter will introduce swing pricing to their unit trust range in January 2018.

Morningstar director of passive strategies Hortense Bioy says they are aligning themselves with the marketplace. L&G, Fidelity, JPMorgan Asset Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management are among the industry giants that already adopt the pricing model.

Swing pricing allows funds to adjust their settlement price in response to costs associated with large net flows in order not to disadvantage existing investors.

The BIS analysis compared Luxembourg corporate bond funds with swing pricing to US counterparts where the model is currently prohibited finding fund flows in the former were less sensitive to negative performance.

It also found fund managers with swing pricing were less likely to hold cash.

However, while the BIS revealed swing pricing dampened corporate bond fund outflows during periods of underperformance, this was not the case during episodes of stress.

Authors Ulf Lewrick and Jochen Schanz, both senior economists at the central banking institution, revealed Luxembourg funds did not benefit from reduced outflows during the US taper tantrum in 2013.

However, these funds did perform better over the period as the pricing model helped to contain costs.

Theoretically, pricing models that charge existing investors rather than the person withdrawing funds should reduce the risk of a run on the fund by removing a first-mover advantage, Lewrick and Schanz argue.

The risks from first-mover advantage played out following last year’s Brexit referendum when UK property funds gated in response to high redemptions.

Protecting investors

AJ Bell head of fund selection Ryan Hughes says swing pricing is one of the fairest ways to protect investors already in the fund from bearing unnecessary transaction costs.

“[Swing pricing] is not necessarily new, but it’s taken some groups longer to introduce them than others,” Hughes says.

Hughes says the scale of swings helps fund selectors understand the level of transaction costs and that it would be a suitable model for asset classes with less liquidity.

However, he says it is mostly an “operational issue” and not a big factor in his fund selection process.

Bioy says the pricing model can make tracking performance hard to predict in passive products as it depends on a fund’s flow activity.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission initiated its changes to swing pricing in 2016 through an amendment to the Investment Company Act. ETFs and money market funds will be excluded from using the model when it is introduced next year.