Sustainable investing: what are the options and where does RLAM fit

In this short video, Mike Fox, Head of Sustainable investments at Royal London Asset Management focuses firstly on the options available to investors who wish to embed values in the way that they invest, before describing where RLAM’s sustainable funds fit within this spectrum of impact.

Watch the video here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.