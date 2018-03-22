Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Sustainable investing: what are the options and where does RLAM fit

Mike Fox, Royal London Asset ManagementIn this short video, Mike Fox, Head of Sustainable investments at Royal London Asset Management focuses firstly on the options available to investors who wish to embed values in the way that they invest, before describing where RLAM’s sustainable funds fit within this spectrum of impact.

Watch the video here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Recommended

EU-Euro-Europe-Eurozone-700x450.jpg

Aberdeen Standard Investments to launch €1bn private equity fund in joint venture

Aberdeen Standard Investments has established a joint venture with Italian investment manager 21Partners to launch a direct €1bn private equity fund. The joint venture, called 21 Aberdeen Standard Investments Limited and made up of six people, will manage a fund targeting “active non-controlling interests” and support growing companies in Europe. The fund, which will launch […]

12

FOS accused of ‘churning out’ cases with ‘no training at all’

A Channel 4 documentary has revealed further allegations of a lack of training and bias among adjudicators at the Financial Ombudsman Service. In an undercover investigation by the Dispatches programme, investigators express fears that “some people have just been thrown in with no training at all.” An investigator tells the undercover reporter: “There were people […]

1

Opinion: M&G Recovery fund – ripe for recovery?

To say that M&G Recovery fund has a long term record is something of an understatement. Launched in 1969 it has an esteemed longer-term history of outperforming the market and was the first investment of its kind. A fund that looked beyond the glamour and excitement of the largest, most successful companies, instead looking for […]

Steve Bee
56

Steve Bee: Why still no justice for Waspi women?  

For calls for change to still be falling on deaf ears in 2018 is beyond disappointing There is a serious issue with our pension system today that has been allowed to continue for many years with no resolution. Over 20 years ago, the government decided to require millions of older people in the future to […]

Gail Counihan

Green bonds – still the tip of the iceberg

Gail Counihan, Responsible Investment Analyst at Royal London Asset Management, updates us on the topic of green bonds following some bespoke analysis from within the team. Read the article here. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Martin Tilley: The carry forward conundrum

There are numerous trip hazards with carry forward but more clients will want to be looking at it Many believe the annual allowance will be fair game for the chancellor soon, as one of the least painful and least complex reductions in cost to the Treasury. As such, the need to contribute while clients can and […]

1

How to run a mid-sized advice firm

The world is a challenging place for a traditional one-man (or -woman) band Increased regulation and rising costs are leading to a growing number of mid-sized adviser firms. Sole trader and two-handed businesses are becoming rarer as changing rules and client demands present a greater challenge for smaller firms. Between compliance, technology and the implementation […]

1

Editor’s note: Three years on from the freedoms, advice is more important than ever

Thirty-six months is a short time in pensions. Before April 2015, few could have predicted that compulsory annuitisation would come to an end and the door to full withdrawals would be swung open. As the pension freedoms reach their third birthday, it is worth weighing up the evidence to date. Let’s start with the good […]

Comments

    Leave a comment