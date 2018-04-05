Sustainable investing: how do we identify themes?

Mike Fox, Head of Sustainable Investments and his team at Royal London Asset Management look for themes in sustainable investing by first looking for problems. Watch our short video to find out why.

Watch the video here.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.