Sustainable investing: how do we identify themes?

Mike Fox, Royal London Asset Management

Mike Fox, Head of Sustainable Investments and his team at Royal London Asset Management look for themes in sustainable investing by first looking for problems. Watch our short video to find out why.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

FCA: Customers do not listen to drawdown information

Customers are going into non-advised drawdown regardless of the options communicated to them, according to the findings of a review by the FCA published today. The regulator assessed a sample of non-advised drawdown sales by firms covering approximately 74 per cent of the market by sales volume for the period from April 2015 to April […]

Could auto-enrolment into drawdown solve the pensions saving crisis?

Freedom of choice at retirement is placing a huge financial responsibility on unsophisticated saver. Recent research from Columbia Threadneedle has highlighted just how overwhelmed people nearing retirement feel about the financial decisions they face. The poll of 838 adults aged over 55 found that people planning their retirement are confused about how they will convert […]

L&G committee criticises lack of action on high legacy charges

Legal & General has received a positive report from its independent governance committee, but concerns remain over how long it is taking to rectify high charges in legacy products. While the committee, which includes former Investment Association chief executive Daniel Godfrey, ruled that overall most members are offered good value for money, excessive costs for […]

