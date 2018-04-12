Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Support for in-house TVAS grows after free services cancelled

By

Signing divorce formAround two-thirds of advisers are in favour of doing their own transfer value analysis reports in-house, according to a Money Marketing survey.

Less than 30 per cent said that advisers should not conduct their own reports, while 8 per cent remained unsure.

At least five firms including LV=, Pru, Standard Life, Old Mutual Wealth and Scottish Widows have stopped offering free transfer value analysis report services after the FCA said the reports could act as inducements.

In its flagship paper on defined benefit transfers the FCA noted many market participants argued free TVAS software offered by providers presented a conflict of interest because it was integral to the planning process and was an incentive to attract new business.

Novia has set a £75 charge for TVAS reports for advisers on the back of the rules, but some in the market have questioned whether charging nominal costs and running the reports as a loss leader should still constitute an inducement.

Other tools for IFAs may also come into the spotlight at rules on inducements tighten due to Mifid II.

For example, BNY Mellon and Hymans Robertson are soon to launch a drawdown tool for advisers, but a price has not been placed on this yet.

More than 140 readers responded to the Money Marketing survey.

Recommended

Warning-Sign-Yield-Slow-Stop-Danger-700x450.jpg

Scottish Widows fifth firm to suspend TVAS services

Scottish Widows is the fifth firm to halt transfer value analysis report services as the FCA looks to crack down on unsuitable defined benefit transfers. The decision follows those from LV=, Pru, Standard Life and Old Mutual Wealth after the FCA said the reports could act as inducements. The FCA published its flagship paper on […]

1

Old Mutual suspends TVAS service as FCA rules bite

Old Mutual Wealth has decided to halt all transfer value analysis report services as the FCA looks to crack down on unsuitable defined benefit transfers. The decision follows Standard Life, which stopped offering free TVAS reports for IFAs yesterday after the FCA said they could act as inducements. Standard Life and Old Mutual have both […]

Neptune_Smart city concept

FANGs – how high can they go?

Ali Unwin, Chief Technology Officer & Fund Manager, Neptune Ali Unwin, manager of the Neptune Global Technology Fund, looks at the dominance of the large tech stocks and asks what the likelihood of a sell-off is after their impressive run. Read more  Important Information Investment risks   This Fund may have a high volatility rating and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Advice advisers eraser
3

FAMR has not closed the advice gap, advisers rule

Only one in seven advisers believe that the measures introduced in the FCA’s Financial Advice Market Review are helping to close the advice gap. Despite widespread positive support for FAMR’s measures around streamlined advice and tax breaks for employer-arranged advice, a survey from Aegon shows advisers do not think they are helping individuals take advantage […]

Paul Mumford

Paul Mumford: Why stepping back from equities would be a mistake

The case for equities is still strong, argues Cavendish Asset Management’s Paul Mumford. So far this year, a first-time investor could understandably be worried about their exposure to equities. First came US market volatility, sending prices tumbling only to recover and more in a matter of hours. Now, the Bank of England has warned that […]

General-Business-People-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

“Go for it, but think carefully”: Advisers share experiences of opening new offices

Opening another office is a big decision for advice firms. If you’re considering branching your business out into a new location, what better way to prepare than learning from those who have done it before? Three advisers share their experiences. Like a start-up Scotland-based Carbon Financial Partners expanded into London at the end of last […]

Comments

    Leave a comment