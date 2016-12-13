Suitability reports can be cut down, Apfa says

Suitability reports should not sacrifice clear communication to clients in order to cover the adviser’s complaint risk, Apfa has said.

In a new guidance note on suitability reports, the adviser trade body urges planners to only write reports as long as is needed to address the client’s needs and objectives and make them aware of the key risks involved.

The guidance says: “The primary purpose of a suitability report is to explain to the client why you believe your recommendation is suitable given their needs and objectives and highlighting any risks associated with the recommended course of action. Focusing on this is in itself the best way to mitigate risk in terms of possible future complaints. However, the balance of the narrative should not be unduly weighted to risk mitigation which could distort the tone and the purpose of what is a valuable client communication.”

If advisers do use some kind of template, Apfa says this should only ensure key points are covered and leave room for personalisation, for example an area specifically for soft fact recording.

Apfa recommends “layering” information by placing less important points in an annex, but reminds advisers to include the most important information like costs and risks in the early pages.

The FCA does not require clients to sign off on suitability reports, Apfa notes.

From its discussions with the regulator, Apfa says it has now received clarification that objectives that were explored but not met by the recommendation should be highlighted, but that advisers need not list further possible objectives.

Apfa senior policy adviser Caroline Escott says: “We still believe that there is more the government and regulator could do to encourage advisers to produce more concise suitability reports. One such step could be to prune the number of different rules and regulations covering disclosure, although we recognise that many of these requirements come from European directives and regulations”

Apfa’s suitability report checklist

Before you send a suitability report to a client, check that it does the following: