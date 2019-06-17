Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Succession won’t waver on DB transfers as growth plans ramp up

By

Succession Wealth will revamp its focus on growth, acquisitions and specialised services with no plans to limit the amount of defined benefit transfers its advisers carry out.

Despite complex rules, increasing supervision and negative attention on DB activity, Succession group communications and public relations director Mark Stokes says the group remains committed to providing transfer services.

Speaking to Money Marketing, Stokes says: “There is a lot of pressure on the DB transfer market, but we are not moving from our current position on transfers.

“We have more than 20 specialists in our various offices that can carry out these services for clients who need them.”

Succession Wealth – which recently acquired six advice firms as part of a regional growth strategy – has around 200 advisers.

Stokes says the group has an aspiration turnover figure of £100m in mind for 2019 and will restructure staff to meet its goals.

The group is set to announce candidates for the new roles of director of client strategy and head of mergers and acquisitions to guide further organic and acquisition growth.

IFAs gun shy of DB transfers due to FCA rules research shows 

Succession has made 55 acquisitions since 2014 and holds £8bn in assets under management.

The Succession investment platform is currently holding £3.7bn in assets, while an equal amount is held between a variety of other platforms.

Stokes says the group does not have any plans to migrate all clients to its own platform in the future.

He says: “We are really pleased with our growth at the moment and are now very much focused on clients experience and ensuring that the firms we acquire, their advisers and all our clients are getting the best service we can provide.”

Recommended

Handshake

Tenet network signs up Tatton for managed portfolio service

National advice network Tenet has signed up Tatton Asset Management to run a managed portfolio service for its appointed representatives and directly authorised advisers. Tenet had previously decided to remove its own centrally supported model portfolios in early 2020. Tenet chief executive Mark Scanlon says the three-year contract does not impact advisers’ independence: “We remain […]

Simon Collins: Stress-test your business model

The FCA is increasing its focus on models across the sector, so take the time to check yours is up to scratch I have been fortunate to spend some time recently talking to a number of financial planning firms about their business models, future plans, and current and anticipated challenges. Despite obvious uncertainties surrounding Brexit […]

Japan’s dependence on overseas automobile production

Time and again commentators persistently insist that exports and world trade are the primary drivers of Japanese corporate profits. However these outdated assumptions face an underlying fundamental problem, namely that since 1993 overseas production of 4 wheeled vehicles by Japanese firms has exceeded their export from Japan, currently by a volume of more than 4:1. […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Administrators anticipate compensation for Greyfriars investors

Investors from collapsed wealth manager Greyfriars Asset Management should be able to get some type of compensation, say administrators Smith & Williamson. Greyfriars went into liquidation in October 2018 when Smith & Williamson were appointed as joint administrators to the troubled provider. A six-month progress report published on Companies House sheds light on how the administration work […]

Aviva denies any plans for UK business split

Aviva has confirmed there are no plans to split its UK business in two parts despite talks last month of a shake-up under new chief executive Maurice Tulloch. The Financial Times reported in May that the life insurance and non-life insurance parts of the UK operation could be split in a bid to re-energise the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com