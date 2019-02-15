Succession Wealth adviser to head up CISI Birmingham branch

Rogers (left) and Porter

Succession Wealth planner Mark Rogers has been appointed as the new president of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments’ Birmingham branch.

Consolidator Succession bought Rogers’ firm in September 2016. He had previously traded under the Clay Rogers & Partners Ltd brand.

Rogers, who has spent 37 years in financial services, was formerly chair of the Birmingham branch of the Institute of Financial Planning before the professional body was merged into the CISI, and remains chair of Succession Giving, Successions’s charitable arm.

He will take over from Andrew Porter, a financial planner at Barclays Wealth & Investment Management.

Rogers says: “Andrew has been a shining light in getting the committee to work with local schools, colleges and firms with a view to ensuring that local young people have the opportunities and the correctly designed education and career paths to get into and succeed in financial services. Andrew’s work on the education committee has been second to none.

“My aim is to continue this work and also to extend the voice of financial planners throughout the region as I believe it is important for all financial services professionals, including investment managers, wealth planners and financial planners to work together as we are all mutually independent. The launch of the Birmingham Young Professionals Networking Community will form part of this overall strategy.”