Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Succession names James Stevenson CEO of parent company

By

HandshakeJames Stevenson has been named group chief executive of Succession Holdings, the parent company of Succession Advisory Services and Succession Group.

Stevenson will start the role on 1 January 2018 and will also join the board. He will keep his position as managing director of Succession Group.

Stevenson joined Succession Group in 2015 as group operating director and took full responsibility for that business in September 2016.

Stevenson says: “I am incredibly proud of the entire Succession team and all we have achieved. We’ve moved way beyond our original objectives and aspire to be the best privately owned, independent financial planning and wealth management business in the UK.”

Succession Holdings executive chairman Ray Pierce adds: “2017 has been a year of outstanding performance and significant growth for Succession. This appointment recognises James’ strong leadership of Succession Group over the last 18 months, as well as his considerable contribution to the business as a whole since he joined in 2015.”

In May, Succession announced a number of appointments including Stevenson as Succession Group managing director and Sanjay Shah as managing director of Succession Advisory Services.

Recommended

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Succession adds £400m with double acquisition

Succession Group has completed the acquisition of Accountants Financial Services (Scotland) and H&L Financial, adding more than £400m in funds under management to the business. AFS is based in Edinburgh and Glasgow and H&L, which is the holding company for Inspire Wealth Management, is based in Manchester and Stratford-on-Avon. Both businesses started working with Succession […]

General-Business-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Succession appoints new directors in executive reshuffle

James Stevenson is appointed Succession Group managing director Succession Group has announced a number of new management appointments in a reshuffle of senior staff. James Stevenson has been appointed as its managing director and Sanjay Shah will become managing director of Succession Advisory Services. Stevenson joined Succession in 2015 as group operating director. In September […]

Simon-Chamberlain-at-Platforum-event-2013-700.jpg
10

Succession boss Simon Chamberlain passes away

Succession chief executive and founder Simon Chamberlain has sadly passed away. In a statement, the company says he died suddenly earlier today. No further announcements are being made at this time. Succession says: “Our thoughts and concerns are with his wife Helen and children Charlotte, Henry and Olivia at this difficult time.” The company will […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpg

High Court issues injunction against unauthorised investment scheme

The High Court has issued an injunction against an unauthorised foreign exchange investment scheme and ordered defendants to pay out £1.2m to cover investor losses. Noerus Investments took money from 65 investors, none of which was used for foreign exchange trading or any other type of investment. High Court judge Christopher Pymont declared Noerus Investments and other persons […]

David Cobb Full 480

Smith & Williamson unlikely to list before late 2019

Smith & Williamson grew its profits by nearly 16 per cent in the six months to 31 October, but has pushed back a potential stock exchange listing. In its half year results, published today, the UK investment manager says adjusted operating profits rose 15.8 per cent to £20.5m, compared to £17.7m in the same period […]

Fixed-Income-Portfolio-Coins-Pounds-Growth-700x450.jpg

River and Mercantile fund managers to take hit from Mifid II decision

River and Mercantile says fund manager remuneration will take a hit when it absorbs research costs next year under Mifid II. The boutique asset manager, which has AUM of £31bn, joins the majority in the industry in its decision under the EU directive, which comes into effect from 3 January. River and Mercantile estimates the […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment