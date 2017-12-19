Succession names James Stevenson CEO of parent company

James Stevenson has been named group chief executive of Succession Holdings, the parent company of Succession Advisory Services and Succession Group.

Stevenson will start the role on 1 January 2018 and will also join the board. He will keep his position as managing director of Succession Group.

Stevenson joined Succession Group in 2015 as group operating director and took full responsibility for that business in September 2016.

Stevenson says: “I am incredibly proud of the entire Succession team and all we have achieved. We’ve moved way beyond our original objectives and aspire to be the best privately owned, independent financial planning and wealth management business in the UK.”

Succession Holdings executive chairman Ray Pierce adds: “2017 has been a year of outstanding performance and significant growth for Succession. This appointment recognises James’ strong leadership of Succession Group over the last 18 months, as well as his considerable contribution to the business as a whole since he joined in 2015.”

In May, Succession announced a number of appointments including Stevenson as Succession Group managing director and Sanjay Shah as managing director of Succession Advisory Services.