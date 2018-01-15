Succession buys four more firms

Succession Group has acquired four more firms, which will add £255m in combined funds under management to the company.

The acquired companies are Glasgow-based Independent Advisors (Scotland) and one of its appointed representatives Fergus Muirhead, London-based Booth Wealth Management and Warwickshire-based Rossmore Financial Services.

Succession has bought 47 business between January 2014 and 31 December 2017.

Succession Group chief executive James Stevenson says: “We now have 12 regional hubs and every one of these latest acquisitions will be key to strengthening our core business nationwide.”

Independent Advisors (Scotland) managing director Alistair Creevy says his firm was in talks with Succession for just six months prior to the deal completing.

He says Succession is investing in Glasgow as a “centre for business growth”.

Booth Wealth Management joined Succession’s affiliated membership in 2015 and Rossmore Financial Services joined Succession as a member two years ago.

In November last year, Succession completed the acquisition of Accountants Financial Services (Scotland) and H&L Financial, adding more than £400m in funds under management to the business.